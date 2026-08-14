Sadc region falling short on jobs, security and growth, report warns

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Delegates at the 9th Sadc Industrialisation Week at the Durban International Convention Centre, which serves as the precursor to the 46th Sadc summit in the city this week. Picture:

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Southern Africa is making progress on regional stability and economic integration but remains well short of its growth and development targets, according to the latest assessment of the region by the Southern African Development Community (Sadc).

The overall performance score of 5.06 out of 10 for the 16-member intergovernmental organisation comes amid a mixed regional picture, with progress in areas including security, agriculture and regional mobility offset by weak growth, high youth unemployment, unresolved conflicts and incomplete implementation of regional integration commitments.

The report measures performance against the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan 2020 to 2030 (RISDP), which Sadc uses as its long-term framework for regional socioeconomic and political development. The revised report is intended to link the assessment more directly to progress, challenges, emerging risks and results from implementation of the plan.

Business Day understands that the report was discussed on Wednesday in a closed session of the bloc’s council of ministers’ meetings.

The assessment comes as Sadc prepares for its 46th ordinary summit in Durban this week.

South Africa, which assumed the SADC chair for 2026/27, has made regional industrialisation and trade a priority. Its agenda includes a push to increase intra-Sadc trade to 50%, expand regional value chains and ensure greater beneficiation of critical minerals in the region, while also improving energy, transport, port, digital and water infrastructure.

South Africa takes over SADC Chairpersonship (2026–27) with 4 priorities:

- peace & security

- industrialisation (critical minerals, agri, 50% intra-SADC trade goal)

-infrastructure

- human capital development for Africa's youth — Thando Maeko (@HelloThando) August 12, 2026

The report notes that regional economic growth edged higher to 3.4% in 2025 from 3.2% in 2024 and is forecast to reach 3.9% in 2026. The improvement is expected to be supported by good rains, stronger agricultural output and higher commodity prices, especially minerals.

Only Zimbabwe achieved the regional growth target in 2025, according to the report, while no Sadc member is projected to reach the 7% target in 2026.

Performance for the period under review was uneven across the bloc, with Zimbabwe, Eswatini and Seychelles recording strong economic growth, though Namibia, Mozambique, Mauritius, Lesotho and Angola experienced notably slower expansion.

The weakness is more pronounced when Sadc is compared with Africa as a whole. African economies grew by an average 4.4% in 2025, up from 3.5% in 2024. Southern Africa is expected to grow just 2.2%, reflecting structural constraints and weaker performance in some of the region’s larger economies.

“Regional economic growth increased marginally, by 0.2 percentage points, from 3.2% in 2024 to 3.4% in 2025. Strong economic performance in Zimbabwe, Eswatini and Seychelles was offset by notably slower growth in Namibia, Mozambique, Mauritius, Lesotho and Angola,” the report states.

“In 2026, though affected by higher fuel and food prices, regional growth is forecast to increase to 3.9%, owing to good rains that contributed to a rebound in agricultural performance as well as higher commodity prices, especially for minerals.”

The report also highlights employment in the region; among the youth — people aged 15-24 — it rose by about five percentage points to 17.29% in 2025 from 12.31% a year earlier. Six member states recorded youth unemployment above 30% — most notably South Africa, where it rose to 47.4% in the second quarter of 2026 — while young women generally experienced higher levels of unemployment than young men.

The Sadc Protocol on the Facilitation of Movement of Persons, adopted in 2005, has still not come into force. Still, 15 of the 16 member states apply a 90-day visa regime for Sadc citizens. Mauritius, the Seychelles and Zimbabwe exempt Sadc citizens from visa requirements, while 14 member states have exempted citizens of more than 12 other Sadc countries.

The report says Sadc remains relatively stable and largely free of intrastate conflict, but persistent violence in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) remains a big concern. Madagascar’s recent unconstitutional change of government is also identified as a challenge.

The report credits Sadc’s regional security deployment in the DRC as evidence of collective action, while the Panel of Elders and Mediation Reference Group continue to support conflict prevention and political mediation.

Humanitarian pressures are also weighing on the region. Flooding in Mozambique affected about 869,000 people, while cyclones in Madagascar affected more than 528,000 and repeated flooding in Malawi affected more than 523,000.

Business Day