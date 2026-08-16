Australia gun buyback to start in November, PM Albanese says

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A visitor places a pebble at a memorial site in remembrance of the lives lost during the Bondi Beach mass shooting on December 14 2025, in Sydney, Australia, on January 16 2026. File picture:

Australia’s New South Wales state will start a gun buyback in November, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday, part of the national response to a shooting spree that killed 15 people at a Jewish festival in Sydney, the state capital.

Albanese’s centre-left government enacted laws in January for the gun buyback, tighter checks for gun licences and a crackdown on hate in the wake of the December 14 gun attack at a Bondi Beach Hanukkah celebration in Australia’s most populous city.

Australians are quite rightly proud of our gun laws, but the fact is there are more guns in Australia today than there were at the time of dealing with the Port Arthur gun buyback — New South Wales Premier Chris Minns

The alleged gunmen used powerful firearms that were legally obtained. Australia had a record 4.1-million firearms last year, the government has said, with more than 1.1-million of those in New South Wales, its most populous state.

The buyback is to be Australia’s largest since a similar campaign after a 1996 massacre in Tasmania’s Port Arthur, in which a gunman killed 35 people.

Albanese and New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said the scheme would start on November 2, and people returning rifles and handguns would be eligible for up to A$1,000 (R11,452) compensation per firearm.

“Australians are quite rightly proud of our gun laws, but the fact is there are more guns in Australia today than there were at the time of dealing with the Port Arthur gun buyback,” Minns said in televised remarks.

New South Wales now limits individuals to possession of four guns under its own reforms prompted by the Bondi Beach attack, which police say was carried out by a father and son who police believe were inspired by the militant group Islamic State. The surviving suspect, Naveed Akram, 24, is yet to enter pleas to a raft of charges, including 15 counts of murder.

Reuters