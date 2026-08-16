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Hangwani Maumela’s R10m Ferrari to be sold

Special Tribunal authorises sale of supercar belonging to Hangwani Maumela, a central figure in the alleged looting of more than R2bn at Tembisa Hospital

Isaac Mahlangu

Isaac Mahlangu

Senior reporter

A Ferrari SF90 Stradale hybrid sports car, a model similar to the one owned by Morgan Maumela that will now be sold after a Special Tribunal ruling this week. File picture: (ARND WIEGMANN)

A Ferrari SF90 hybrid supercar worth more than R10m belonging to controversial businessman Hangwani Morgan Maumela is to be sold.

Jacobus Gideon Louw van Wyk, the curator appointed by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to preserve assets related to the alleged looting of Tembisa Hospital, successfully applied to have the vehicle sold.

The Ferrari was bought for R11.1m in April 2022 but has lost more than R1m in value.

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