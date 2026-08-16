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How SA’s economic squeeze is fuelling a burnout crisis

Rising living costs, job insecurity and relentless workplace demands are leaving employees depleted — but too afraid to walk away

Gill Gifford

Gill Gifford

Senior journalist

Experts warn that for workers battling rising living costs, stagnant salaries, job insecurity, and longer hours, switching off has become a barely affordable luxury as workplace demands rise, creating an economic-stress-to-burnout pipeline. File picture: (123RF)

South Africans are running on empty and are psychologically distressed — and they’re taking their upset and exhaustion to work.

Experts warn that for workers battling rising living costs, stagnant salaries, job insecurity, and longer hours, switching off has become a barely affordable luxury as workplace demands rise, creating an economic-stress-to-burnout pipeline.

That pressure is creating a vicious cycle. The more financially trapped employees feel, the harder they work and the less able they are to walk away from the workplaces pushing them into burnout.

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