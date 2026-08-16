How SA’s economic squeeze is fuelling a burnout crisis

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Experts warn that for workers battling rising living costs, stagnant salaries, job insecurity, and longer hours, switching off has become a barely affordable luxury as workplace demands rise, creating an economic-stress-to-burnout pipeline. File picture:

South Africans are running on empty and are psychologically distressed — and they’re taking their upset and exhaustion to work.

Experts warn that for workers battling rising living costs, stagnant salaries, job insecurity, and longer hours, switching off has become a barely affordable luxury as workplace demands rise, creating an economic-stress-to-burnout pipeline.

That pressure is creating a vicious cycle. The more financially trapped employees feel, the harder they work and the less able they are to walk away from the workplaces pushing them into burnout.

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