BLSA’s Mavuso accuses Eskom board of stalling key reforms

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Business Leadership SA CEO Busi Mavuso says the bankers and lenders she speaks to are clear that they are open to conversation. File picture:

Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) CEO Busi Mavuso has criticised the Eskom board as a potential obstacle to reform, saying that while unbundling the power utility is complex, bankers and lenders are open to discussions but “the Eskom board is not starting it”.

In her weekly newsletter on Monday, Mavuso criticised the board’s “resistance to the unbundling of transmission assets” into an independent system operator, saying, “I have consistently acknowledged that this restructuring involves real complexity — principally the position of Eskom’s lenders, who have billions of rand committed to the utility.

“Obviously, the transmission assets are currently on the balance sheet of the utility to which they have lent those billions. They will not want the creditworthiness of that utility compromised through the unbundling,” Mavuso said.

“That is perfectly understandable, and respect for the rights of lenders and other investors is paramount in the process. But the bankers and lenders I speak to are clear that they are open to the conversation. It just needs to start. The Eskom board is not starting it. That is the problem.”

Eskom is being unbundled into three entities responsible for generation, transmission and distribution, in a move widely regarded as a cornerstone of South Africa’s electricity sector reforms , which are aimed at creating a reliable, affordable and sustainable power supply by opening the grid to greater competition and improving the efficiency of electricity transmission.

Mavuso recently urged the government to move ahead with the implementation of an independent transmission system operator after President Cyril Ramaphosa endorsed the first-phase report of the Eskom restructuring task team.

Mavuso said Ramaphosa’s endorsement is “highly positive for investment”, as uncertainty about whether South Africa would follow through on electricity market reform had been a source of concern for independent power producers and large industrial consumers.

On Monday, Mavuso said Eskom’s lenders were not against reforms, as most of them were strongly invested in seeing South Africa grow. “What undermines their confidence is not the reform itself but the absence of credible implementation,” she said.

“I do not have confidence that the current Eskom leadership is genuinely committed to the success of these reforms. What I need to see is a board that talks of solutions rather than obstacles, that is actively engaged with lenders to chart a clear pathway, and that approaches the complexity with the conviction that the outcome — a competitive electricity market with reliable, affordable power — is worth the effort. That is not what we are seeing,” Mavuso said.

Energy expert Chris Yelland said when contacted for comment: “I do think that Mavuso’s criticism is fair and relevant. It’s not only coming from BLSA but also a broader range of affected parties, including the presidency, which has criticised Eskom chair Mteto Nyati for apparently trying to slow down the process of restructuring, unbundling, and market reform. It seems to me there is a policy misalignment between Eskom and the government.”

Yelland said Eskom needed to be “properly aligned with the shareholder position. Quite clearly, this is not the case. Eskom is trying to slow the process down in numerous ways, through its stance in response to market rules, trading rules and even rooftop solar registration. This indicates Eskom’s state of mind to the changes envisaged by the government.”

Eskom spokesperson Daphne Mokwena has been approached for comment, which will be added once received.

Mavuso lashed out at the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) for going to court to “block these reforms, claiming they will ‘kill Eskom’. That claim does not hold up. Eskom’s lenders would never permit an outcome that destroys the utility’s viability — their own exposure makes that impossible.”

Business Day reported last week that the NUM’s central executive committee had taken a decision to litigate against Eskom’s restructuring, saying it would take the matter as far as the Constitutional Court if necessary and embark on strikes in the mining and energy sectors, where it is organised.

The NUM is staunchly opposed to the unbundling of the power utility, arguing that it is a step towards privatisation. The union argues that privatisation would threaten job security, drive up electricity costs and undermine South Africa’s energy sovereignty.

”The real threat to Eskom is not unbundling; it is the R114bn in municipal arrears that continues to grow. Fixing that must be central to the restructuring process, and BLSA has said so consistently,” Mavuso said.

“The NUM’s energy would be better directed at the municipal debt crisis than opposing the reforms designed to fix it. Business has worked closely with Eskom to support its operational recovery and will continue to do so. Our commitment to Eskom’s long-term sustainability is not in question.”

Business Day