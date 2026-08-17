Connecting entrepreneurs, markets and opportunities: register for GEC+Africa 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa’s Deputy President Paul Mashatile delivered a keynote address at the inaugural GEC+Africa in 2024 in Cape Town. The 2026 edition will return to the Mother City on September 16 and 17.

Registrations for the 2026 edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Congress Africa (GEC+Africa) are in full swing, marking the countdown to one of the continent’s most anticipated gatherings dedicated to advancing entrepreneurship and business growth.

Hosted under the theme “Connecting Africa”, GEC+Africa 2026 will take place on September 16 and 17 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

It will bring together thousands of entrepreneurs, policymakers, investors, corporates, and ecosystem leaders from across Africa and the globe.

Delegates can look forward to two days of high-level plenary sessions, panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions, investor engagements, policy dialogues, pitching sessions, masterclasses, and networking opportunities designed to foster innovation, collaboration, and economic growth.

Expanding access

“GEC+Africa is a platform for entrepreneurs and ecosystem leaders committed to shaping Africa’s economic future,” says Carmen Rudd, GEC+Africa project lead.

She says organisers have made General Delegate registration free to broaden participation and ensure that entrepreneurs from all backgrounds “can be part of this important continental moment”.

Delegates seeking deeper engagement can opt for Premium Delegate access, which includes priority seating, curated networking opportunities, and exclusive engagement spaces.

Spotlighting African innovators

One of the highlights of the congress will be the finals of the Road to GEC+Africa 2026 Continental Pitch Competition.

This initiative provides startups and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) with a platform to showcase their businesses, access potential funding and investment opportunities, and build strategic connections.

Over the past few months, the Road to GEC+Africa 2026 has travelled across the continent, hosting regional bootcamps and pitch competitions in Botswana, Uganda, Namibia, Algeria, Ghana, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa.

These events have identified some of Africa’s most promising entrepreneurs, with the winners from each participating country securing a place in the finals.

A total of 15 finalists will compete in a live pitching competition at GEC+Africa 2026 for a chance to be named among the continent’s Top 3 Innovators and win a share of $20,000.

Building on a solid foundation

Building on the success of the inaugural GEC+Africa in 2024, this year’s congress will continue to drive conversations around digital transformation, market access, cross-border collaboration, and the scaling of African enterprises.

Its two-day programme is designed to create opportunities for collaboration, investment and knowledge sharing that support the growth of startups, MSMEs and entrepreneurial ecosystems across Africa.

Register now to secure your place at GEC+Africa 2026.

This article was sponsored by Global Entrepreneurship Network Africa.

GEC+Africa 2026 is powered by African Bank, in partnership with the Western Cape Government, Microsoft, Amazon, Wesgro, Telkom, 22 On Sloane, and a growing network of partners committed to advancing entrepreneurship across Africa.