Farmers relieved as Itac waives tyre import duties

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Tractor sales have been on a downward spiral as higher input costs, driven by the US-Iran war, add to pessimism in the sector. Picture:

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Importers of pneumatic tyres that have a rim size of less than 91cm and are used on agricultural and forestry vehicles and machines will get rebates in a move that the government hopes will lower costs for farmers and ultimately consumers.

The International Trade Administration Commission of South Africa (Itac) on Monday said its investigation on the products that are not produced locally determined that a temporary rebate is the best cause of action to provide relief to importers and farmers.

“The commission found that there are no local manufacturers of these tyres in the Sacu [Southern African Customs Union] region. Since the tyres are mainly used on tractors and harvesters, the duty raises the cost of importing the tyres and has a negative impact on the agricultural and forestry sectors,” the commission said.

“The rebate provision can only be accessed subject to an Itac permit. As part of the conditions of the permit, all applicants must show how accessing the rebate will result in price reductions and all applicants will be subject to regular verifications to ensure that the rebate does not undermine the tyre manufacturing sector.

“The rebate provision allows importers to waive ordinary customs duties on imported products. This rebate provision does not cater for antidumping, safeguard and countervailing duties.”

One of the factors the commission considered was that savings on duties will be passed down to the end-consumer in the form of price reductions.

“The commission determined that all parties applying for a rebate permit must submit a price undertaking to ensure that tariff relief results in price reduction for the agricultural sector.”

The application for a rebate was made by Cape Town-based Tubestone, which imports tyres for passenger cars and medium- and heavy-vehicle tyres.

The group has branches countrywide, including Durban, Gqeberha, Kempton Park and Bloemfontein, and a presence in Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Its argument to Itac was that because the tyres were not manufactured in any Southern African country, the customs duties were imposing an additional cost on the agricultural sector, as agricultural tyres are mainly used for off-road tractors, “which in turn adds needless cost to consumers of foodstuffs”.

The company had to import the products after Bridgestone closed down its operations in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, six years ago.

Other importers of the tyres include Apollo Tyres Africa, Yokohama, Auto & Truck Tyre, and John Deere.

The agriculture sector has been one of the standout performers in South Africa’s economy as sectors such as mining and manufacturing falter.

However, tractor sales have been on a downward spiral. Data from the South African Agricultural Machinery Association shows that tractor sales fell 31% year on year in July 2026, the third consecutive month of decline, as higher input costs, driven by the US-Iran war, add to pessimism in the sector.

Business Day