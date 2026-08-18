Nhlanhla Nene returns to senior public finance role as FFC chair

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Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene has been appointed chair of the Financial & Fiscal Commission (FFC), returning him to a senior public finance role under President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The presidency announced the appointment on Tuesday, with former National Treasury official Malijeng Ngqaleni appointed as deputy chair. Ngqaleni, advocate Neo Khethang Tsholanku, Andrew Robert Donaldson and Astrid Ludin have been appointed as commissioners.

Their terms will run for five years from the date they assume office. Nene will serve as a full-time member, while Ngqaleni and the other commissioners will serve part-time.

The FFC is a constitutional institution that makes recommendations to parliament, provincial legislatures, municipalities and other organs of state on financial and fiscal matters.

Nene has held several senior positions in government. He was appointed deputy finance minister in 2008 and became finance minister in 2014 under then-president Jacob Zuma. A TimesLIVE report at the time of his appointment noted that Nene had previously chaired parliament’s finance committee.

He was removed as finance minister in December 2015 and replaced by Des van Rooyen in a cabinet reshuffle that triggered significant market turmoil. Nene returned to the finance ministry in February 2018 after Ramaphosa became president.

His second stint as finance minister ended in October 2018 when he resigned after controversy over previously undisclosed meetings with the Gupta family.

TimesLIVE reported that Nene had met members of the Gupta family at their Saxonwold home and at their business premises in Midrand between 2010 and 2014, when he served first as deputy finance minister and later as finance minister. His resignation followed a public outcry after he apologised for the meetings.

Nene also came under scrutiny over a Public Investment Corporation (PIC) transaction involving his son, Siyabonga Nene. TimesLIVE reported in 2018 that Siyabonga had asked the investment body to fund part of a deal involving the acquisition of a stake in S&S Refinery in Mozambique while Nene was still PIC chair.

A $1.7m (R27.6m) referral fee was subsequently paid to a company linked to the transaction. Nene told the state capture inquiry that he had not acted inappropriately regarding PIC investments.

Nene had also served as a member of the local organising committee for the 2010 Fifa World Cup.

Ngqaleni is currently a member of the FFC. She previously served as deputy director-general for intergovernmental relations at the National Treasury and held senior positions dealing with provincial and local government infrastructure and budget policy.

Nqadolo has held senior financial management positions in the Eastern Cape provincial treasury, while Tsholanku is head of corporate legal services at the South African Revenue Service.

Donaldson is a senior research associate at the University of Cape Town’s Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit and a former National Treasury deputy director-general responsible for the budget office and public finance. He also served as acting head of the Government Technical Advisory Centre.

Ludin is a former deputy commissioner at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, where she was responsible for financial markets and retirement fund supervision. She is also president of the International Organisation of Pension Supervisors.

The presidency said the appointees’ expertise, experience and institutional memory would add value to the commission.

Ramaphosa also expressed his appreciation to outgoing FFC chair Patience Nombeko Mbava for her service and expertise during her term.

TimesLIVE