Public protector calls for urgent action on student housing crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Public protector Kholeka Gcaleka has flagged student accommodation for urgent intervention.

This, as she found that concerns about systemic deficiencies in the administration, governance, funding, co-ordination and oversight of student financial aid are “substantiated.”

Gcaleka on Tuesday addressed a media briefing on an investigation by her office into alleged maladministration at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

Her office’s investigation confirms previous independent reviews, including the Ministerial Committee of Inquiry of 2021, which concluded that Nsfas has been functioning in a near-permanent state of crisis.

Gcaleka urged the government to start addressing issues concerning student accommodation.

She said, given the dire circumstances which she has already observed, particularly the unsafe and poor state of student accommodation, government ought to initiate processes to urgently address the needs of students and not wait for the outcomes of the investigation on student accommodation.

The probe was initiated after complaints raised about alleged administrative deficiencies affecting students’ access to financial aid and, consequently, their access to higher education.

In considering these complaints, Gcaleka said she became aware of the broader and systemic challenges confronting the higher education sector, including, among others, inadequate access to funding for tuition by students requiring assistance, inefficiencies and maladministration within existing funding mechanisms, student accommodation challenges, funding criteria and delays in the disbursement of funding allowances.

Overall, she said evidence gathered so far indicates instability and its resultant inefficiencies through students citing delays in funding confirmations, in the payment of allowances, in the processing of appeal applications, and in the settlement of student tuition accounts, resulting in withheld qualifications.

Gcaleka said the information gathered during the preliminary phase of the investigation pointed to broader systemic deficiencies. She noted that in the past eight years, Nsfas has been under administration three times.

TimesLIVE