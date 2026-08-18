Ramaphosa calls for Sadc unity as migration protests expose regional rifts

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President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures next to Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa before assuming leadership of the Southern African Development Community for the 2026/27 term during the organisation’s 46th ordinary summit in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal, on August 17 2026. Picture:

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President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday moved to paper over the cracks resulting from the recent wave of anti-immigration protest actions in South Africa, calling for more cross-border trade and investment.

More than 100,000 African immigrants fled or were deported from South Africa after intense antimigrant pressure, workplace raids and localised protests that peaked around a July deadline set by activist groups, a move roundly condemned by human rights groups, regional leaders and their governments.

Ramaphosa was addressing the Southern African leaders who convened for a Sadc summit in eThekwini, a city that was the epicentre of the anti-immigration sentiment, which soon spread to other parts of the country.

Opening the summit as he formally took over the Sadc chairship from Zimbabwe’s Emmerson Mnangagwa, Ramaphosa said the meeting took place around the bloc’s history of solidarity rather than its present frictions.

“The story of Sadc is a story of the triumph of solidarity over division and adversity,” Ramaphosa told delegates, adding that the peoples of the region “stood together against colonialism, minority rule and apartheid”.

President Ramaphosa laid out the following priorities for the year ahead:

Deepening industrialisation and regional value chains, particularly around processing minerals and agricultural commodities.

Investing in cross-border infrastructure, including roads, rail and ports.

Strengthening energy, water and digital security through mechanisms such as the Southern African Power Pool.

Building climate-resilient food systems.

Making full use of the African Continental Free Trade Area by removing nontariff barriers and harmonising standards across member states.

He noted the region grew by about 3.4% in 2025, yet “intra-Sadc trade accounted for only around one-fifth of the region’s total trade”, a gap he said shows that “after decades of integration, we have not yet unlocked the full potential of our regional market”.

“Our communiqués must become construction sites, factories, power lines, water systems, laboratories, businesses and jobs.”

Read: ‘We have not unlocked full potential’ | Ramaphosa calls for action as Sadc trade lags

As the president made his call to regional solidarity, a small group of demonstrators from the March and March movement and Dudula protested against immigration just kilometres away from the summit venue, holding a banner declaring “It’s time to fetch your people” and demanding another mass deportation of undocumented foreign nationals by September 30.

The protest underscored pressure points running beneath the summit’s formal proceedings. As leaders inside spoke about regional solidarity and shared prosperity, immigration remained one of the more combustible issues in South African politics recently.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the demonstrations had no bearing on the discussions. He said the Sadc and African countries had previously agreed that managing migration is not South Africa’s sole responsibility but a regional and continental responsibility.

President Cyril Ramaphosa spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya says the anti-immigration protests nearby the SADC summit heads of state meetings will not have any bearing on the discussions among the southern African leaders @BDliveSA pic.twitter.com/GbOOHOeA8A — Thando Maeko (@HelloThando) August 17, 2026

Malawi’s second vice-president, Enoch Kanzingeni Chihana, delivering closing remarks on behalf of the outgoing chair of the Sadc organ on politics, defence and security ahead of the summit, said the troika’s talks had demonstrated a “collective resolve to address regional challenges through dialogue, co-operation, and mutual solidarity”.

Chihana said the exchanges held reaffirmed Sadc’s “enduring commitment” to promoting peace, security, democratic governance and stability in the region.

Away from the main summit sessions, Madagascar’s postcoup political situation continued to draw attention on the sidelines. Eswatini’s King Mswati III, in a bilateral meeting with Ramaphosa on Monday ahead of the summit’s opening, pressed the South African president, as the incoming chair, to intervene directly in the Madagascar situation and to meet the country’s president.

March and March protesters outside the venue of the 46th Southern African Development Community summit in Durban, on August 17 2026. Picture: (SANDILE NDLOVU)

Sources familiar with the talks told Business Day Ramaphosa declined, opting to leave the matter in the hands of a panel of Sadc elders led by former Malawi president Joyce Banda.

Madagascar, a Sadc member, has remained a standing concern for the bloc since a coup there dethroned the elected government.

Madagascar was represented at the Sadc summit by Col Michaël Randrianirina, who also held bilateral talks with Ramaphosa.

The presidency declined to comment when approached on the Madagascar issue, saying bilateral discussions between heads of state are confidential.

Business Day