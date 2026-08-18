Sadc leaders back South Africa’s call for migration talks

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the 46th Sadc Heads of State and Government Summit in Durban, where he was elected chair of the 16-member regional bloc. Picture:

Southern African leaders have backed South Africa’s push to put migration on the regional agenda, calling for co-ordinated dialogue to address the drivers of migration after a wave of anti-immigrant protests and attacks in the country affected nationals from across the region.

The decision follows the June 30 anti-immigration campaign led by anti-immigration organisations which saw thousands of foreigners seeking to leave South Africa, with Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique particularly affected. South African government figures showed that by July 11, more than 53,000 foreigners had been processed for deportation or repatriation, with more than 80% of them Malawians, followed by Zimbabweans and Mozambicans

The issue was raised at the 46th Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Heads of State and Government Summit in Durban this week, where President Cyril Ramaphosa was elected chair of the 16-member regional bloc.

In its communiqué, the summit said it had received an update from South Africa on migration governance and called for co-ordinated dialogue at the regional level to address migration issues.

The regional focus reflects the extent to which South Africa’s migration tensions have spilled beyond its borders, with the communique released after the summit placing responsibility on Sadc member states collectively to develop a response.

“The summit received an update from the Republic of South Africa on migration governance and called for co-ordinated and multidimensional dialogue at regional level to address the underlying drivers of migration and develop comprehensive, sustainable and effective responses,” the communique reads.

The call for discussion comes as South Africa seeks to deepen economic integration across the region. The summit called on member states to use emerging opportunities to deepen regional integration, strengthen trade and investment, mobilise domestic resources and build collective resilience.

South Africa is a major destination for migrants from other African countries, while its economy and those of neighbouring states remain closely connected through trade, labour and cross-border movement.

President Cyril Ramaphosa spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya says the anti-immigration protests nearby the SADC summit heads of state meetings will not have any bearing on the discussions among the southern African leaders @BDliveSA pic.twitter.com/GbOOHOeA8A — Thando Maeko (@HelloThando) August 17, 2026

Trade among Sadc countries accounts for only about 20% of their combined total trade.

Leaders approved an agreement establishing the Sadc Tourism Univisa and called for member states to sign it.

“The summit approved the agreement and called for its signature by member states, recognising its importance in facilitating seamless travel across the region, enhancing tourism growth, promoting regional integration and boosting economic development through increased visitor arrivals and investment.”

The bloc is also pursuing measures intended to make cross-border economic activity easier. Its mid-term review of the Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan identified regional value chains, economic corridors and one-stop border posts among the high-impact priorities for the next phase of integration.

TimesLIVE