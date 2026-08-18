‘Smaller’ tech mergers in Competition Commission’s crosshairs

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The Competition Commission ― freed up on the number of mergers & acquisitions it has to contend with after trade, industry & competition minister Parks Tau in May raised merger notification thresholds ― will use its freed-up capacity to take a closer look at deals in the technology space.

The commission said it will take a keen interest in small mergers where the target firm’s valuation is high because of its prospective future value of a concept, technology, intellectual property or skills of the target firm, whose prospective future value is self-evidently not recorded in the balance sheet or income statement of the target firm in question.

“There are concerns that potentially anti-competitive acquisitions in digital or technology markets are escaping regulatory scrutiny due to the acquisitions taking place at an early stage in the life of the target before they have generated sufficient turnover or accumulated capital and physical assets that would trigger mandatory merger notification as set by the turnover or asset thresholds,” the commission said in a government notice.

“This is particularly the case where the target firm valuation is high due to the prospective future value of the concept, technology, intellectual property or skills of the target firm. These are not recorded in the financial statements as ‘assets’ and therefore currently do not trigger a mandatory merger notification.

“Such acquisitions may substantially prevent future competition with incumbents or lessen competition through strengthening the portfolio of dominant companies (whether they are currently classified as operating in digital markets or not).”

According to the commission’s guidelines, it will have to be informed of all small mergers and share acquisitions where the consideration for the acquisition or investment exceeds the target firm asset/turnover threshold for large mergers (currently R280m); and the consideration for the acquisition of a part of the target firm is less than the R280m threshold but effectively values the target firm at R280m or more

“The commission will require that it be informed of all small mergers and share acquisitions where the acquiring firm’s turnover or asset value alone exceeds the large merger combined asset/turnover threshold (presently R9.5bn). For avoidance of doubt, only the acquiring firm’s turnover or asset value (without including the target firm) must exceed the large merger combined turnover/asset value threshold,” the commission said.

“The commission will remain vigilant in identifying small mergers that may require notification. In addition to its own monitoring, the commission relies on the public to alert it to possible anticompetitive transactions. This notice communicates the approach of the commission to the notification of small mergers.”