DA removes Burke from finance committee amid Reserve Bank probe

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The DA has removed MP Mark Burke from parliament’s finance committee and the party’s finance cluster while a company of which he is a beneficiary is the subject of an investigation by the South African Reserve Bank.

The decision represents a change in the DA’s position after the party said on Tuesday that it would not take action against Burke in the absence of a finding of wrongdoing.

DA parliamentary leader George Michalakis announced the change on Wednesday, saying it had been made after consultation with Burke and “out of an abundance of caution” to avoid any perception of a conflict of interest.

“After consultation with Dr Mark Burke, we have decided that out of an abundance of caution, and to avoid any perceptions of a conflict of interest, he will no longer serve on the finance committee or in the finance cluster while a company he is a beneficiary of is the subject of an inquiry by the [Bank]. We have now effected that change,” Michalakis said in a statement.

Kingsley Wakelin will take over as the DA’s finance spokesperson.

The move follows reports that the Bank is investigating fintech company Kastelo Pty Ltd over suspected contraventions of South Africa’s exchange control regulations. The investigation relates to transactions involving about R4bn, according to reporting based on the Reserve Bank’s court papers.

Kastelo challenged a Reserve Bank blocking order relating to its bank account. The Johannesburg high court dismissed the company’s application on July 28.

The court found that the central bank had established a valid and objectively reasonable suspicion to support the blocking order while its investigation continued. The finding concerned the threshold for the blocking order and did not amount to a finding that Kastelo had committed exchange control contraventions.

Burke said in a statement on Tuesday that he respected the independence of the Reserve Bank and its responsibility to investigate potential contraventions of exchange control regulations.

He also sought to distance himself from Kastelo’s current operations, saying he was not the chair of Kastelo Pty Ltd and was not involved in its daily operations.

“I previously served as chair of the broader Kastelo group but have since ceased serving in that position in February 2026. I resigned from Kastelo in 2024 to pursue a political career,” Burke said.

He said the high court judgment did not make a finding of wrongdoing against either Kastelo or himself and did not establish that exchange control contraventions had been proven.

“The matter before the court concerned whether the Reserve Bank had grounds to issue a blocking order while its investigation continues. The court found that it did,” Burke said.

Burke also said he had recused himself from matters involving the Reserve Bank since entering parliament.

“Since entering parliament I have consistently informed my party and the finance committee secretary that I cannot be involved in any matters relating to the [Reserve Bank] to avoid any conflicts of interest,” he said.

He said he had also made the necessary declarations to parliament and the members’ interest register.

“No allegation of misconduct or malfeasance has been made against me personally, and I am personally not subject to any investigation by any entity or agency,” Burke said.

The DA defended Burke on Tuesday, with federal council chair Ashor Sarupen saying the party would not interfere with or prejudge the Reserve Bank investigation.

“There is no finding of wrongdoing against Dr Burke that would justify the DA treating him as though such a finding had already been made,” Sarupen said.

He said that the DA believed in accountability, the independence of institutions and due process, and that these principles applied equally to its representatives.

The DA has now nevertheless opted to remove Burke from the finance committee and finance cluster while the Bank inquiry continues.

Burke is the DA’s federal finance chair and has served as the party’s parliamentary finance spokesperson. He is currently a member of the standing committee on finance and an alternate member of the standing committee on appropriations and public accounts.

The latest decision means Wakelin will assume responsibility as the DA’s finance spokesperson while Burke remains outside the relevant parliamentary finance structures.

Business Day