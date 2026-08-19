REGISTER | Capitec BizTalk: Grow your business beyond your hometown

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Capitec’s Riaan Klopper (left), executive head of Business Banking and the bank’s Business Support Centre, and Karl Kumbier, executive for Business Banking, are among the experts who will be speaking at the Capitec BizTalk event in Gqeberha on September 3 2026.

Every successful business starts somewhere. A garage. A spare room. A market stall. A single store with a handful of loyal customers.

But turning a local success story into a business that serves new cities, provinces or even international markets requires more than ambition alone.

Growth brings opportunity, but it also brings complexity.

As a business expands, managing cash flow, accepting payments efficiently, building reliable financial systems and creating operational discipline become increasingly important.

These are the foundations that help businesses grow sustainably and confidently, no matter where the next opportunity lies.

That is why Capitec has launched BizTalk, a business-focused platform that brings together entrepreneurs, business leaders and financial experts for practical conversations that help South African businesses thrive.

Hosted in partnership with Business Day and Arena Events, BizTalk is built around a series of events designed to give business owners useful insights they can apply immediately.

The next Capitec BizTalk event, taking place in Gqeberha on September 3, explores a topic that resonates with many entrepreneurs: how to move from local success to broader growth opportunities.

Learn how to build a business that can scale sustainably

Real-world lessons from experienced entrepreneurs and financial experts

Building a business that is ready to grow takes planning, discipline and the right support structures.

Capitec BizTalk attendees will hear from entrepreneurs who have successfully expanded their businesses beyond their original markets.

Through practical examples and honest conversations, they will share lessons on navigating growth, overcoming challenges and building organisations that are ready for the next stage of their journey.

Capitec experts will also provide insights into how stronger financial systems, smarter payment solutions and effective operational processes can help businesses scale sustainably.

Because expanding a business is about more than opening a second branch or reaching a new customer segment. It involves creating the systems and foundations that enable growth without sacrificing service, quality or profitability.

Whether your goal is to grow into a neighbouring town, expand into a new province or pursue opportunities beyond South Africa’s borders, the right financial tools and business systems can make all the difference.

With its “Bank on better” philosophy, Capitec is committed to supporting the entrepreneurial success.

What you’ll gain from attending this Capitec BizTalk:

Practical strategies for growing a business beyond its local market

A clear understanding of how financial systems and payment infrastructure support long-term growth

Insights on building the operational discipline needed to scale with confidence

Guidance on navigating the challenges that come with expansion

Valuable connections with fellow entrepreneurs, business leaders and industry experts

Register now and stand a chance to win

Attend online or in-person

Businesses looking to unlock their next chapter of growth are encouraged to attend and gain practical, actionable insights from entrepreneurs who have successfully walked the same path.

As an added bonus, one lucky business owner attending the event stands a chance to win a digital advertising package* valued at R50,000.

The prize can be used across leading Arena Holdings digital platforms, including Business Day, Sunday Times or TimesLIVE, helping to put their business in front of a wider audience.

Event details

Date: Thursday September 3 2026

Thursday September 3 2026 Venue: Online, or in-person in Gqeberha (details via registration)

Online, or in-person in Gqeberha (details via registration) Time: 6pm to 8pm online, or 5pm to 8pm in-person

Click here to register via the Arena Events website and secure your virtual or physical seat for this insightful event.

Visit the Capitec BizTalk hub for strategy-focused articles to help grow your business, catch up on highlights and key takeaways from previous events, and stay updated on upcoming events.

This article was sponsored by Capitec.

*Ts & Cs apply.