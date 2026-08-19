Why inflation has slowed for the first time in five months

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The headline inflation rate eased for the first time in five months, declining to 4.3% in July from 5% in June, while the consumer price index increased by 0.2% month on month, down from 0.7% in June, according to data released by Stats SA on Wednesday.

SA’s chief director for price statistics, Patrick Kelly, said the slowdown could be attributed to three main factors:

Softer inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages;

Lower municipal tariff increases; and

A decline in fuel prices.

Kelly said the 0.9% decline in food and nonalcoholic beverages in July was the lowest in more than 16 years — “since June 2010, when it was 0.7%”.

On municipal tariffs, which local councils implement in July each year, Kelly noted that electricity tariffs rose by 8.1% in 2026, down from 10.4% in 2025. This was the lowest increase for electricity since July 2020, when it was 7.5%.

Water tariffs were higher by 10.2% compared to 2025’s increase of 12.1%. Refuse removal was up 4.7% compared to 6.6% last year.

“In contrast, sewerage tariffs increased by 7.8%, higher than 6.5% recorded last year. Property assessment rates increased by 4.9% both this year and last year,” he said, adding the last factor helping to lower inflation this month is a drop in fuel prices.

“Overall, annual transport inflation cooled to 8.9% in July, from 12.7% in June. Petrol prices decreased by 7.1% and diesel by 11.7% between June and July, pulling the annual rate for fuel down to 20.6%, from 34.3% in June.”

Despite the monthly decline, petrol is 19.3% and diesel 28.8% more expensive than a year ago, Kelly said.

Business Day