Curiosity leads to good questions which can lead to great leaders

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Grace Harding learnt that effective leadership sometimes means asking better questions rather than simply providing the answers.

Reaching the top of an organisation does not remove the need to learn. In some ways, it makes learning more urgent.

Senior executives are expected to make decisions across functions, lead multigenerational and multicultural teams, and respond to change without the benefit of certainty.

Yet the pace of executive life often leaves little room to pause, question established habits or examine how their leadership affects others.

Grace Harding understands that tension. After 45 years in business and more than a decade as CEO of Ocean Basket, she enrolled in Henley Business School’s Global Executive MBA at nearly 61. She wasn’t looking for another line on her CV, but her curiosity led her to accept the challenge.

“I’ve come to terms with the fact that my curiosity is my stability. I love to learn — Grace Harding, CEO of Ocean Basket

“I’ve come to terms with the fact that my curiosity is my stability,” she says. “I love to learn.”

Her experience highlights a challenge faced by many established leaders: success deepens expertise, but it can also reinforce familiar ways of thinking.

Executives become skilled at moving quickly, solving problems and providing direction. In complex organisations, however, speed and certainty are not always strengths. Sometimes the more effective response is to slow down, gather context and ask a better question.

Learning for leadership across borders

The Henley Global Executive MBA is designed for this reality. It’s for experienced managers and entrepreneurs who have already managed crises, restructures, political tension, investor pressure and the consequences of poor decision making.

The programme combines the study of management with personal development and the application of ideas to real organisational challenges. It also exposes participants to multiple perspectives and contexts, and challenges their assumptions about authority, purpose, culture and how people work together.

For Harding, this has meant learning alongside participants of different ages, nationalities and professional backgrounds, as well as studying in international settings including Finland, Singapore and the United Kingdom.

Henley Business School brings leaders together across cultures, industries and generations to challenge perspectives and broaden their thinking. (Henley Business School)

This diversity is not an incidental benefit. Global leadership is not about geography. It requires more than knowledge of international markets.

Harding encountered this directly in Ocean Basket’s Cyprus operation. The brand established its Cyprus business in 2008, evolving into a successful operation driven by the entrepreneurial instincts of its local founder.

However, friction arose when Harding attempted to impose standard South African corporate frameworks on the Cyprus operations.

“Over the years, I wanted to introduce more systems, a little bit more rigour, technology, and data-driven ways of working, but there had been what I’d perceived as resistance to change,” she says.

The Henley MBA provided the vital context she had been missing, revealing that the cultural gap between the South African head office and the Cypriot team was wider than she had appreciated.

“This is not how they built that business,” she says. “The management and managing people module on the MBA helped me really, really understand that,” Harding says.

This insight changed her approach. Instead of enforcing compliance, she leant into collaboration. “I changed my focus from telling to enquiring. We explored together where we needed to go, how different it would be, and what needed to be considered.”

Learning to pause

This more measured, culturally aware leadership style has led to stronger business decisions that benefit the local and global operations, she says.

“Since I started this programme, I have been the best CEO of my career,” says Harding. “The way Henley has designed this MBA, I feel like I’m in therapy and gym at the same time … plus someone’s giving me vitamin B injections in my head and my brain has quadrupled.

“I’ve learnt to reduce my speed, to spend time creating context, and to be very aware that cultural difference is real.”

That simple shift from certainty to curiosity and deep immersion in different contexts has been transformative, and is exactly what Harding values most about the qualification.

“You’ve got to go in there knowing that you don’t know, and you will love it. There really is so much to learn, I feel like a kid in a candy store. Henely has changed my life.”

This article was sponsored by Henley Business School.