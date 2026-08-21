ANC takes DA MP Mark Burke to the police over R4bn case

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The ANC parliamentary caucus has laid a criminal charge against DA MP Mark Burke and his company, Kastelo, calling for a police investigation into allegations arising from a court judgment involving the company.

ANC parliamentary caucus chief whip Mdumiseni Ntuli opened the case at Cape Town Central Police Station on Friday, saying the allegations were serious enough to warrant a criminal investigation.

The ANC had announced the charge a day earlier, saying it related to allegations concerning about R4bn in transactions reportedly under investigation by the South African Reserve Bank.

Ntuli said the decision to lay the complaint followed a court judgment in which, according to the ANC, concerns had been raised about Kastelo’s compliance with South African legislation.

“The reason we’re opening the case is primarily because of a court judgment in which it was found that the company had essentially violated, or potentially violated, some of the South African regulations and acts,” Ntuli said.

He said the legislation at issue included the Financial Intelligence Centre Act and the National Credit Act.

Ntuli said the ANC believed the allegations could constitute criminal conduct and should therefore be investigated by the police rather than being left to other regulatory processes.

ANC calls for investigation

“We cannot stand on the sidelines when a matter like this has emerged in the court of law,” Ntuli said.

He said the court had also ordered that the operation of Kastelo’s bank account be stopped, which the ANC believed strengthened the case for further investigation.

Ntuli said that the purpose of laying the charge was to place the allegations formally before the relevant authorities so that the facts could be established and that, if evidence of criminal conduct emerged, those responsible could be held accountable.

The party’s move comes after the DA removed Burke from his finance-related parliamentary responsibilities. The ANC has argued that the move was insufficient and called instead for a full investigation into the allegations.

Ntuli said the ANC was concerned about the potential broader economic implications of the allegations.

“We are of the view that this matter must be further investigated, and it has to be pursued because of its potential to undermine economic growth and contribute negatively to the development of our country,” he said.

The laying of a criminal charge does not in itself establish that Burke or Kastelo committed an offence. Any criminal liability would have to be determined through the relevant investigation and legal process.

Business Day