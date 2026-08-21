Schreiber on track for 750 bank branches for home affairs services

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Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber said his vision is for every South African to be able to access home affairs services wherever they are. Picture:

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Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber says the department is on track to expand its digital partnership with banks to as many as 750 branches during the 2026/27 financial year, potentially adding about 340 branches to the current network.

Schreiber disclosed the latest figures in a written parliamentary reply to IFP MP Busaphi Machi, who asked about the rollout of the Home Affairs Digital Partnership Programme, the number of additional bank branches planned and the department’s strategy for extending Smart ID services to home affairs offices without the required digital infrastructure.

The department said 410 bank branches were live by August 13, with 574,371 applications processed through bank channels.

The programme includes partnerships with Capitec, FNB, Standard Bank and Absa, while OM Bank has signed the necessary agreements and is being onboarded.

The department’s formal target for 2026/27 is to activate at least 200 additional bank branches for Smart ID card and passport reissue services. However, participating banks have indicated that the network can be expanded to at least 750 branches during the financial year.

Schreiber has previously said the department intends to expand the network to more than 750 branches by the end of 2026. In July, he said 327 bank branches were participating in the programme. The department has said the expansion will ultimately support the replacement of the green barcoded identity book with the Smart ID card.

The programme is also being expanded beyond Smart ID reissues to include passport services, first-time Smart ID applications and home delivery. The department says this will reduce reliance on traditional home affairs offices by allowing citizens to access more services through participating banks.

Machi also asked what strategy had been deployed to expand Smart ID issuing capacity to the 159 home affairs local offices she identified as lacking the necessary digital infrastructure.

In response, Schreiber said the department planned to modernise 75 of its remaining 145 unmodernised local offices during the 2026/27 financial year.

The modernisation programme will include upgrades to network bandwidth and hardware, replacement of legacy connectivity, expanded Service Manager Web and Live Capture capabilities, refreshed end-user infrastructure and measures to improve power and network resilience.

The remaining offices will be addressed progressively as part of the department’s broader modernisation roadmap, subject to available funding.

The department will also use bank branches, mobile units and other assisted-digital channels, particularly in rural and underserved areas, to increase Smart ID issuing capacity.

The expansion is part of Schreiber’s broader home affairs @ home programme, which seeks to decentralise access to services through digital technology.

Business Day