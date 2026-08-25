Ramaphosa says foreign actors may be fuelling anti-migrant violence

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President Cyril Ramaphosa says the police and security apparatus are investigating the instigators and pursuing those responsible. Picture: Business Day/

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the government is investigating alleged attempts by forces outside South Africa to influence and instigate some of the violence against foreign nationals, while rejecting claims that South Africa is losing its standing as a Pan-African voice.

Responding to questions from EFF leader Julius Malema and DA MP Ryan Smith during oral questions in the National Assembly, Ramaphosa said the government was investigating those responsible for violence inside the country and alleged external actors.

He said the government was “deciphering precisely the various roles” played by South Africans and outsiders who wanted to destabilise the country by creating conflict between South Africans and Africans from other countries.

Ramaphosa did not identify the alleged outside actors or provide details of the evidence underpinning the claim.

He said African governments had recognised that “quite a bit” of the activity, though “certainly not all of it”, was being propelled and instigated from outside South Africa.

Malema had pressed Ramaphosa on why alleged instigators and perpetrators of violence had not been arrested and prosecuted, arguing that the failure to act against them created the impression that the violence was state sanctioned.

Ramaphosa said the police and security apparatus were investigating the instigators, gathering reports and evidence, and pursuing those responsible.

“A number of other people have been arrested,” he said, adding that people believed to be leading the violence were also “of direct interest” to police.

He said those responsible for violence against foreign nationals would be pursued and charged.

However, Ramaphosa declined to provide a timeline for arrests and prosecutions when Malema pressed him on the issue. “I do not really like to give” a timeline, he said, arguing that it would depend on the speed and determination of the police and prosecuting authorities.

Malema’s initial question focused on the effect of anti-migrant and Afrophobic actions on South Africa’s standing in Africa, including the diplomatic engagements undertaken by international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola.

Ramaphosa rejected the suggestion that South Africa’s continental standing had been seriously damaged. He said South Africa remained a “respected member” of the African community of nations and a “principled Pan-African actor”.

The president said the government had publicly rejected xenophobia, Afrophobia, vigilantism and discrimination against people from other countries.

He said South Africa had reinforced its commitment to Pan-Africanism through its engagement with the Southern African Development Community (Sadc), the AU and partner states on migration, governance and regional integration.

Ramaphosa also pointed to the recent Sadc summit hosted by South Africa in eThekwini, saying the government had itself placed the issue of the situation in the country on the agenda rather than waiting for regional leaders to raise it.

He said the summit called for a co-ordinated and multidimensional dialogue to address the underlying drivers of migration and develop comprehensive and sustainable responses.

Ramaphosa defended Lamola’s diplomatic outreach, saying the minister had travelled to several countries and engaged heads of state and governments.

He said Lamola had been well received in Ghana and other countries, while several heads of state had expressed an understanding of South Africa’s difficulties and a willingness to support the country.

We are not lone rangers. We belong to a community of nations. — President Ramaphosa

“While other people might afford that they are being snapped, and we are being isolated, actually the contrary has been the case,” Ramaphosa said.

Smith challenged the president on whether South Africa should do more to address authoritarianism and democratic decline in neighbouring countries, arguing that these conditions contributed to migration into South Africa.

Ramaphosa said migration was driven by a range of factors, including people seeking economic opportunities, people fleeing danger and refugees seeking security. He said South Africa was perceived as an “economic oasis” and this perception contributed to the movement of people into the country.

On the political conditions in neighbouring states, Ramaphosa defended the principle of state sovereignty and said South Africa would work through regional bodies rather than act unilaterally. He pointed to previous regional responses to challenges in countries including Eswatini, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe and Madagascar.

“We are not lone rangers,” he said. “We belong to a community of nations.”

On migration management inside South Africa, Ramaphosa said the government was working to ensure people in the country were properly documented and that employers of undocumented people were dealt with under the law.

He said the reform and modernisation of South Africa’s migration governance framework included strengthening border management, addressing corruption in the immigration system, improving legal migration pathways and implementing the white paper on citizenship, immigration and refugee protection.

Ramaphosa said migration challenges had to be addressed through the rule of law, respect for human dignity and stronger state institutions, rather than unlawful actions against foreign nationals.

He said South Africa would continue advocating for collective African solutions to the drivers of migration while engaging diplomatically with other governments.

Business Day