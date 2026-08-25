News

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa faces MPs for Q&A session

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is in the National Assembly on Tuesday for a question-and-answer session.

MPs are expected to grill Ramaphosa about service delivery challenges and the government’s plan to ensure lobby groups such as March and March don’t harm the country’s good standing with other African countries as South Africa tackles illegal immigration.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

From the boardroom to your inbox

2

JOHANN ELS | Radical economic transformation — this time the right kind

3

KEVIN MILEHAM | The real cost is in delaying Eskom reform

4

DUMA GQUBULE | South Africa’s vanishing jobs

5

TOM EATON | ANC manifesto launch a robot championship fiasco

Related Articles