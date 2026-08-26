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WATCH LIVE | Cross-examination of ‘Cat’ Matlala continues at Madlanga commission

Alleged kingpin returns after delay for legal consultation

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

The cross-examination of alleged criminal syndicate kingpin Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala is continuing at the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Wednesday.

Video courtesy of SABC

TimesLIVE


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