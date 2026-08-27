Sasol Oil acts to limit OR Tambo jet fuel supply woes

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Sasol Oil, a subsidiary of state-owned petrochemicals company Sasol, said it was implementing mitigation measures to minimise the impact of jet fuel supply challenges at OR Tambo International Airport, Africa’s largest and second-busiest airport.

This followed an unplanned shutdown of a downstream unit at the Natref refinery in Sasolburg, affecting its ability to meet its full supply commitments of certain product grades.

“This includes jet fuel supply to Sasol Oil’s customers at OR Tambo International Airport. Sasol Oil will, however, continue to partially supply its jet fuel customers at OR Tambo,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Sasol Oil is actively implementing mitigation measures to minimise impact on customers, and Natref is working to restore normal operations as soon as possible. Further updates will be communicated as appropriate.”

Responding to questions from Business Day on Thursday, FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon said: “There have been some disruptions to the expected jet fuel supply dynamics to OR Tambo this week with a number of factors coming into play affecting various suppliers.

“For now, FlySafair operations are completely protected by contingencies we’ve put in place to temporarily increase supply from suppliers with available fuel, but we continue to monitor the situation and work with the various parties as the situation develops.”

Gordon said tankering was one option FlySafair could look to if it needed it.

“This is, of course, where we carry extra fuel on an outbound trip to keep the tanks as full as possible for the return trip, minimising the amount of fuel we need to uplift at a distressed station. It seldom solves the problem entirely and does come at a cost to us, because you burn fuel to carry your return fuel to your destination. It’s a last resort, but it can help,” he said.

“Fuel is obviously essential to operations, so no fuel means cancelled flights, gross inconvenience to passengers and lost revenue for us, but thankfully as we stand now, that is not the reality we are facing. Tankering boosts operating costs, but again, not something we’re facing right now.”

SAA group corporate affairs executive Mphilo Dlamini said the state-owned airline was aware of the possible jet fuel supply issues that “will affect OR Tambo due to the Natref refinery issues”.

“SAA has implemented contingency measures to mitigate the impact on its operations and continues to work closely with relevant stakeholders to manage the situation. Our priority is to maintain a safe, reliable and on-time operation while minimising any disruption to our customers. We will continue to monitor developments and adjust our plans as necessary,” Dlamini said.

SAA operates various domestic, regional and intercontinental routes, including São Paulo in Brazil and Perth, Australia.

Business Day