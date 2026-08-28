Labour department promises ‘minimal disruption’ amid office closures

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Government services are set to be disrupted as the department of employment and labour’s offices in Sandton and Johannesburg temporarily close on August 31 for renovations and permanent relocation, respectively.

Departmental spokesperson Teboho Thejane said the closure of the Sandton labour centre was necessary to facilitate essential maintenance and upgrades aimed at creating a “safer and improved environment” for staff and clients.

“The construction phase is estimated to take about 12 months. The office premises will be inaccessible until renovations are completed,” Thejane said.

“Meanwhile, the Johannesburg labour centre will also close from August 31, as its current lease agreement is coming to an end. A new building for relocation has been identified to accommodate the Johannesburg labour centre. The department of public works and infrastructure is currently finalising renovations at the new premises to ensure that the building is in a suitable condition for occupation,” Thejane said.

Labour centres offer a range of free employment and social security services for workers, employers and job seekers, including registration of Unemployment Insurance Fund claims; registration of workplace injuries and occupational diseases; and the registration of job seekers and retrenched workers on the department’s database.

“Our teams in Gauteng are working hard to ensure minimal disruptions throughout the duration of temporary closure of the two offices. Our client support services will remain active, albeit with limited functionality,” Thejane said.

“The department is committed to ensuring uninterrupted service delivery, hence the exploration of the establishment of visiting points. Other government buildings have also been scouted with a view to moving our officials on a temporary basis to continue with the provision of the much-needed services.”

Officials will be redeployed to neighbouring labour centres such as Soweto, Randburg and Kempton Park to overcome the influx of clients from Sandton.

“To ensure uninterrupted access to essential labour services, we are also adopting a hybrid work approach, which means some of our officials will work remotely and connect with those who are working at the nearest labour centres,” Thejane said.

Business Day