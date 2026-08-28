Lilian Ngoyi Street project on track after cash flow issues, says JRA

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Lilian Ngoyi Street is set to reopen in October as rehabilitation work continues. Picture:

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The second phase of the Lilian Ngoyi Street rehabilitation project in the Joburg CBD is back on track, with the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) saying the work is 72% complete, and the road is expected to reopen by October 31.

The JRA said full-scale rehabilitation resumed after recent operational cash flow constraints were resolved and payments to the contractor were finalised.

The project was initially expected to be completed by the end of August, but the agency has revised the completion and reopening date to October.

The work is part of the final phase of the rehabilitation of the 1.8km Lilian Ngoyi Street, with the current section stretching between Ntemi Piliso and End streets.

Construction currently includes paving the road and sidewalks, kerbing, correcting road bases at intersections, installing underground stormwater pipes, constructing stormwater manholes and kerb inlets, and installing electrical lighting.

The upgrades are intended to bring the road layout in line with the newly reconstructed 450m section between Harrison and Wanderers streets. That section reopened to traffic in September 2025 after the July 2023 gas explosion.

JRA CEO Zweli Nyathi said: “Major works are anticipated to be completed ahead of the October rains and thereafter the construction and installation of bus stops, street furniture and landscaping work will be finalised.”

He said the agency was working to keep the project on track and avoid further delays beyond October.

Road users, residents and businesses will, however, continue to face sectional closures while the remaining work is completed.

The JRA said closures would be implemented progressively along sections between Wanderers and Von Wielligh streets, Von Wielligh and Delvers streets, Delvers and Troye streets, Troye and Polly streets, Polly and Claim streets, Claim and Nugget streets and Nugget and End streets.

Each section will be reopened once the work in that area has been completed, while intersections will remain operational during the closures.

City of Johannesburg transport MMC Kenny Kunene said: “The city is committed to resolving cash flow challenges to ensure service delivery continuity for all, enabling entities such as the JRA to successfully carry out the necessary road infrastructure projects which are vital for public mobility and economic activities.”

The JRA said October 31 was the earliest anticipated completion date and was dependent on the timely payment of service providers going forward.

TimesLIVE