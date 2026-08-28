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WATCH LIVE | Taxi boss Joe Sibanyoni in spotlight at Madlanga inquiry

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Controversial Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni is appearing before the Madlanga commission of inquiry on Friday.

Sibanyoni is accused of running an extortion racket and laundering money.

TimesLIVE


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