Law firm takes MK Party to court over R12.5m bill

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JG and Xulu Incorporated allege Jacob Zuma's MK Party acknowledged the debt and agreed to pay R500,000 a month but only made an initial R1m payment. Picture:

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The long-standing relationship between Jacob Zuma and attorney Barnabas Xulu seems to be on the rocks, with the lawyer’s firm heading to court to recover R12.5m in legal fees from Zuma’s MK Party.

The law firm JG and Xulu Incorporated has approached the high court in Johannesburg, alleging the party failed to honour an agreement to pay R500,000 a month towards its outstanding legal fees after making an initial R1m payment.

The claim is for legal fees, counsel costs, expert expenses, travel and other disbursements accumulated while representing the MK Party in politically significant litigation.