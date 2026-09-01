Leonard Lekgetho appointed as head of the SIU

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Leonard Lekgetho has been confirmed as head of the Special Investigating Unit. File photo/

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President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Leonard Gaoretelelwe Lekgetho as head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) with effect from September 1.

Lekgetho had been acting in the role.

He succeeds advocate Andy Mothibi, who left on February 1 to become the national director of public prosecutions.

The SIU is an independent statutory body mandated to investigate serious allegations of corruption, malpractice and maladministration in the administration of state institutions, state assets and public money, and any conduct which may seriously harm the interests of the public, and to recover any financial losses suffered by state institutions through civil litigation.

The unit is empowered to take civil action to correct any wrongdoing it uncovers in its investigations.

Lekgetho’s experience spans 19 years, from 2007 to the present, in the SIU, during which he served in diverse portfolios, from investigation to his current portfolio of COO. He also served as an investigator in the former directorate of special operations.

The new head of the SIU holds degrees in law, education and science, a diploma in forensic auditing and a postgraduate diploma in cyber law.

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