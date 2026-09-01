Siviwe Gwarube warns of R120bn school infrastructure shortfall

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Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says R120bn is required to expand classrooms and sanitation in public schools. Picture:

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube says R120bn is needed to provide additional classrooms and sanitation facilities in South Africa’s public schools as growing pupil numbers put pressure on the education system.

The scale of the infrastructure challenge meant government needed to work with the private sector to ensure children had proper places to learn.

During the launch of the Leap 9 Maths and Science School in Kariega, Eastern Cape, on Monday, Gwarube said no child’s future should be limited by where they were born.

“We must strengthen the foundations of learning if we want young South Africans to succeed in STEM fields and participate meaningfully in our economy.”

Improving school infrastructure should also be matched by efforts to improve learning outcomes, particularly in literacy, numeracy, mathematics and science.

“That eight out of 10 children cannot read for meaning by the age of 10 should concern every South African,” she said.

Gwarube said the Leap 9 school supports the department’s strong foundations and strong futures strategy, which focuses on improving foundational literacy and numeracy while strengthening the pipeline into mathematics, science, technology and other key subjects.

“Some may one day contribute to the industries that drive the Eastern Cape economy. Investing in their education is an investment in the province’s future.”

Gwarube called on more businesses to partner with government to improve school infrastructure, strengthen maths and science education and expose pupils to career opportunities.

“Such partnerships could help the government accelerate investment in learning environments while preparing young people for future careers in industries including the Eastern Cape’s automotive and manufacturing sectors.”

TimesLIVE