Suspended Khan loses bid to halt police disciplinary case

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Suspended crime intelligence deputy head, Maj-Gen Feroz Khan, has lost a labour court application to stop the South African Police Service (SAPS) from taking disciplinary steps against him in his absence for allegedly bringing the police into disrepute.

The matter was heard in the labour court on August 25-26, with judge Connie Prinsloo this week striking the application off the roll “for lack of jurisdiction, alternatively for lack of urgency”.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru), which represented Khan, was ordered to pay the costs. Popcru is an affiliate of labour federation Cosatu and represents about 160,000 police, prison, and traffic officers countrywide.

Popcru spokesperson Richard Mamabolo said the union would comment later on Tuesday.

Khan was arrested in May with Gauteng Hawks boss Ebrahim Kadwa and Durban businessman Tariq Downes. The trio face charges including defeating or obstructing the course of justice and contraventions of the Precious Metals Act.

They were released on R20,000 bail by the Kempton Park magistrate’s court after making their first appearance in June. The trio is accused of unlawfully acquiring and possessing precious metals without the required licence.

Khan is a central figure in the Madlanga commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption and criminality in the police. Evidence presented thus far, including information obtained from forensic examination of electronic devices seized from Khan, has placed him at the centre of allegations involving corruption, illicit networks and the manipulation of SAPS procurement processes.

He is accused of leaking confidential police information and assisting associates in securing lucrative SAPS procurement contracts.

Khan was the target of an alleged assassination shortly before he was due to appear before the commission. He was hospitalised after allegedly being ambushed by gunmen in Houghton.

Khan was discharged in mid-July and has since been recuperating at an undisclosed location.

— Additional reporting by Mduduzi Nonyane

Business Day