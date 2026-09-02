JOB AD | Home affairs department Risk Management and Audit committee members

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Members of the department of home affairs’ Risk Management and Audit committees will serve for three years.

The department of home affairs invites applications from suitably qualified and independent individuals interested in serving on its Risk Management and Audit committees.

The invitation to serve on the Audit Committee is issued in terms of sections 76(4) and 77 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), read together with Chapter 3 of the Treasury Regulations.

Risk Management Committee chair and members (2 x posts)

Reference number: HRMC 59/26/1

Term of office: Three-year contract

Centre: Home affairs department head office, Pretoria

Remuneration: Members of the home affairs Risk Management Committee will be paid in accordance with the rates as determined by National Treasury.

Minimum requirements:

Candidate must be a person who is completely independent of the public sector while having a commitment to supporting government’s interest in improving service delivery to citizens.

A relevant post-graduate qualification (NQF Level 8 or higher) in risk management, auditing, accounting, financial management or law.

A minimum of eight to 10 years’ executive management experience in a governance, risk management, compliance and internal controls environment.

At least 10 or more years of experience serving as a chairperson or member of risk management, audit or similar governance committees.

Experience in business continuity management is an added advantage.

An affiliation with a professionally recognised body will be an added advantage.

Skills, knowledge and attributes:

Excellent knowledge of risk management frameworks (including the COSO model, ISO and Public Sector Risk Management Framework) and corporate governance, PFMA and Treasury regulations, and enterprise-wide risk management.

Knowledge of internal controls, accounting and the public sector.

Knowledge and understanding of the role of internal and external audits.

Knowledge and experience of ICT governance is an added advantage.

Applicants should be independent and knowledgeable on the status of their position as Risk Management Committee member or chairperson.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

Strong analytical thinking skills.

Willingness to dedicate time and energy to serving the interests of the public.

Healthy scepticism and a professional approach, with the ability to encourage openness and transparency while having the courage to challenge answers and ask relevant questions.

High level of integrity, inquisitiveness and independent judgement.

Key performance areas:

Ensure that the committee operates in accordance with the terms of reference, as approved by the director-general, including:

Review and recommend for approval the department’s risk management prescripts and plan, corporate governance prescripts, compliance management prescripts and plan, and business continuity management prescripts and plans.

Review and recommend for the director-general’s approval the fraud risk management policy, framework and strategy.

Review the risk appetite and tolerance framework of the department and recommend for approval by the director-general.

Review the department’s risk identification and assessment methodologies to obtain reasonable assurance of the completeness and accuracy of the department’s risk profile.

Evaluate risk management best practice and consider its impact and implication for the department’s processes and structures.

Review any material findings and recommendations by assurance providers on the system of risk management, and check that appropriate action is instituted to address the identified weaknesses.

Review the risk register(s), assess and advise management on the adequacy and effectiveness of mitigating measures.

Prepare for the approval of the director-general the department’s report on risk management and control for inclusion in the Annual Report.

Be prepared at all times to advise the director-general on any issue relating to risk management in the department.

Examine the department’s performance information in relation with the risks.

Provide inputs into the combined assurance assessment.

Review the objectives and key performance indicators of the risk management function for recommendation to the director-general for approval.

Monitor and report on the progress of the implementation of the governance, risk management, compliance, and business continuity management prescripts and plans.

Review the overall performance of the risk management function.

Report annually to the director-general, summarising the activities, recommendations and decisions of the committee for the financial year.

Applications: See ‘How to apply’ below.

Closing date: September 11 2026

Enquiries: Contact Ms B Motaung on 012 406 4283.

Audit Committee members (2 x posts)

Reference number: HRMC 59/26/2

Term of office: Three-year contract

Centre: Home affairs department head office, Pretoria

Reporting structure: The Audit Committee reports to the executive authority and accounting officer of the department of home affairs.

Remuneration: Members of the department’s Audit Committee will be paid in accordance with the tariffs as determined by the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants in consultation with the auditor-general.

Minimum requirements:

A postgraduate degree or equivalent qualification in any of the following fields: accounting, auditing, financial management or information systems.

Have a professional qualification such as CIA, CA(SA), RA or RGA, and affiliation to a professional recognised body.

Have at least 10 or more years of experience of serving as a member of the Audit Committee or similar committees.

Skills, knowledge and attributes:

Be independent and knowledgeable of the status of their positions as members, have the requisite auditing knowledge and skills, and be conversant with the audit environment.

Applicants should display and be committed to the following attributes: integrity, dedication, an understanding public sector business and controls, good communication skills, inquisitiveness and independent judgement.

Key performance areas:

The Audit Committee shall meet at least four times per financial year.

Execution of roles and responsibilities as outlined in chapter 3 of Treasury Regulations issued in terms of the PFMA.

Applications: See ‘How to apply’ below.

Closing date: September 11 2026

Enquiries: Contact Mr H Chiloane on 012 406 4281.

How to apply

Applications, accompanied by a recently updated, comprehensive curriculum vitae, must be submitted via email to ipsrecruitment@dha.gov.za by September 11 2026.

Include the title of the role you are applying for and the applicable reference number in the subject line of your email.

NB! Applications are limited to 2.5MB in size:

Should an automated acknowledgement of receipt not be received when an application is emailed, this could mean that the application did not reach the department due to the size of the attachments.

Should this occur, resend the application in two to three parts, splitting the attachments accordingly.

Note:

Late applications and applications submitted without all the requested documents will not be considered.

Correspondence will be limited to short-listed candidates only. If you have not been contacted within four weeks after the closing date of this advertisement, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to submit a copy of their ID document as well as their qualifications on or before the date of their interview.

Suitable candidates will be subjected to a personnel suitability check (criminal record, citizenship, credit record checks, qualification verification and employment verification).

The successful candidates will be expected to sign a contract for the period indicated above.

The department reserves the right not to make any appointment(s) to the above roles.

This article was sponsored by the department of home affairs.