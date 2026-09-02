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WATCH LIVE | ‘Cat’ Matlala and co-accused back in court

Five accused face continued scrutiny as court resumes high-profile case

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala and four others are expected back the Johannesburg high court for the continuation of their trial on Wednesday.

The main trial has been paused to allow for a trial within a trial.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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