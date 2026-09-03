Eskom earmarks R21bn for decommissioning and clean energy

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Eskom has earmarked more than R21bn for decommissioning activities and clean energy initiatives as the power producer prepares to retire five coal-fired power stations in 2030, with renewable energy set to play a prominent role in South Africa’s future energy mix.

In its latest annual report published on Monday, Eskom said R3bn has been set aside for future nuclear decommissioning activities as directed by the National Nuclear Regulator (NRR) “while discussions on a permanent solution continue”.

South Africa currently has one nuclear power station, Koeberg, whose two units recently had their lifespan extended by 20 years.

Beyond the R3bn set aside for nuclear decommissioning, Eskom has also earmarked more than R7bn for the decommissioning of its coal plant fleet.

“An additional R21.3bn has been earmarked for decommissioning activities and clean energy projects, comprising R4.3bn for nuclear decommissioning, R7.2bn for coal decommissioning and R9.8bn for clean energy initiatives.

“The company is maintaining ongoing engagement with the department of electricity and energy and the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment on emissions-related regulatory decisions and the development of detailed decommissioning and shutdown plans for certain power stations in response to minimum emission standards requirements.”

Last year the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment granted Eskom limited exemptions from strict air quality regulations at its key power stations — Kendal, Lethabo, Majuba, Medupi, Matimba and Tutuka — until 2030.

Eskom’s board in 2024 delayed the decommissioning of its ageing Camden, Arnot and Grootvlei coal-fired power stations to 2030 to protect the national grid.

Eskom CEO Dan Marokane has previously argued the orderly shutdown, repowering and repurposing of older coal-fired power stations must be informed by evidence, system adequacy, new generation delivery and the readiness of the grid.

Highlights of the R2.2-trillion integrated resource plan 2025 include 11,270MW of solar photovoltaics by 2030, 7,340MW of wind energy, 6,000MW of gas-to-power and 5,200MW of new nuclear capacity.

Eskom this year launched Eskom Green, providing it a dedicated platform to accelerate renewable energy development, partnerships and investment.

“Eskom Green represents a strategic evolution in Eskom’s journey to deliver a sustainable, reliable and affordable electricity system for South Africa,” Eskom said in the annual report.

“As the energy landscape continues to transform in response to climate imperatives, policy reform and changing market dynamics, Eskom has established Eskom Green as a dedicated, ring‑fenced renewable energy platform within the group.

“This structure is designed to ensure we can participate effectively in the development of renewable energy capacity while maintaining focus on system stability, operational recovery and financial sustainability.”

Business Day