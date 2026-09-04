Big Tech’s Invisible Hand: Africa

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This story was made possible with support from the Pulitzer Centre and forms part of the Africa leg of Big Tech’s Invisible Hand, a cross-border collaborative investigation led by Brazilian news organisation Agência Pública and the Centro Latinoamericano de Investigación Periodística (Clip).

The AI boom grows in African cities while the rules aren’t ready

Cape Town is approving data centres. But its rules still treat them like warehouses

By Eunice Masson, Lyse Comins and Athandiwe Saba

South African cities are actively courting a new class of infrastructure before their planning systems have caught up with its scale. In Cape Town, officials met repeatedly with a prospective hyperscale investor, while basic information about proposed developments, their cumulative electricity demand and the city’s wider data centre pipeline remains unavailable to the public.

For 66-year-old Ncediwe Vanqa, water comes one trip at a time. She walks from her 18m² dwelling in Barcelona, an informal settlement in Gugulethu, Cape Town, to a communal tap as many as seven times a day. She uses a communal pit latrine and, in emergencies, a bucket. To save electricity, she bakes bread using a paraffin heater and uses its heat to warm her home.

Across the freeway, less than 2km away, the City of Cape Town has opened the planning door to infrastructure operating at an entirely different scale. In July, the city’s municipal planning tribunal approved a planning application by King Air Industria, a multibillion-rand industrial and logistics park, for two proposed data centres that planning documents identify as intended for Equinix, a US multinational.

Equinix, one of the world’s largest data-centre operators and a key infrastructure provider for hyperscalers such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google, disputes that characterisation.

Its expansion in Cape Town is the focus of this story, part of Big Tech’s Invisible Hand, a cross-border investigation examining how global technology companies are influencing the rules, policies and public infrastructure.

Equinix told The Continent it “has not submitted any planning or development applications for a data centre in Cape Town” and that “there are currently no development applications under consideration for the site”.

But the city’s own account shows that Equinix met officials at least three times to discuss its data centre plans. Dozens of planning documents also link the King Air land-use application to Equinix’s proposed development of the site.

At the centre of the King Air dispute is the question of how much water and electricity the proposed Equinix hyperscale data centres will require. Hyperscale data centres are known for consuming inordinate amounts of water and/or electricity to cool the machines.

In an appeal against the building of one of these in Cape Town, the Legal Resources Centre (LRC), a public-interest law organisation, estimated that, if conventional evaporative cooling is used, the two data centres could consume about 4.4-billion litres of water a year. That is almost 11-million litres a day, roughly equivalent to the daily water use of 68,500 Cape Town residents, based on the city’s average consumption benchmark. For a city that narrowly avoided “Day Zero” during the 2018 drought, the potential water demand is significant.

Equinix did not respond to questions relating to the proposed data centre resources. However, in its papers, King Air told the tribunal that the final amounts of resource usage would be made available in the site development planning phase.

In the US, data-centre expansion is facing growing community resistance. According to Data & Society, an independent nonprofit research and policy US institute, global data-centre energy consumption has grown 12% in five years and could double by 2030. Water use is also rising. Data and Society says consumption by Meta, Apple, Microsoft and Google has increased 60% since 2020. As data centres expand into communities, the organisation argues that where they are built has become an increasingly political decision, with consequences for local economies, health, water and energy supplies.

According to the documents before the Municipal Planning Tribunal, the proposed system could need about 174MVA. “If operated continuously near this level” throughout the year, the data centres could consume roughly 1.4-billion to 1.5-billion kWh of electricity annually, explained Dr Chantelle van Staden, a senior lecturer at the Stellenbosch University’s department of electrical and electronic engineering. “This could amount to the annual electricity use of a quarter of a million average Cape Town households,” said Van Staden.

Ncediwe Vanqa walking back to her home after the daily chore of collecting water at the communal tap in the Barcelona settlement in Guguletu, 01 September 2026. (Photo: David Harrison) (photo: David Harrison/The Contin)

That lack of information troubled at least one member of the tribunal when it considered the land-use approval in July. “Most of us here today actually do not know what is required in respect of water and electricity demand for a facility that we are asked to approve, as no details thereof have been made available,” municipal planning tribunal panel member Wally Johnstone said at a July 14 2026 meeting. Johnstone, one of five panel members, was the only opposition against the approval of land use for data centres.

The city disputes that the development was approved without adequate consideration, saying that its energy department concluded that there would be sufficient supply. The tribunal papers also revealed that Equinix has already paid “shared network charges for 160MVA” of capacity amounting to R33m. The city said some technical details would be assessed later.

The people on the other side of the grid

Weeks before the tribunal approved the King Air application, public protector Kholeka Gcaleka released findings concerning municipal service delivery to informal settlements Langa and Khayelitsha, which are in close proximity to Equinix’s proposed data centres.

Khayelitsha and Langa are both high-density, mostly poor townships less than 10 away from the proposed site. An investigation by the public protector found that the city failed to provide adequate basic services to residents of the two townships, which were serious enough to amount to “maladministration” and “prejudice”.

The city’s explanation to the public protector cited budget constraints, infrastructure backlogs and competing service-delivery demands. However, the public protector found it did not absolve the metro of its constitutional obligations.

For residents and Housing Assembly members such as Vanqa, the debate is about who gets scarce resources. In its objection to the tribunal, the LRC said its complaint originates from “a context of acute and overlapping resource constraints in the City of Cape Town where land, water and energy systems are already under significant pressure”.

Hyperscale not a warehouse

Data centres are not new in South Africa. Data Centre Map, an industry directory, lists about 64 operating data centres in South Africa, with another 10 being planned. Hyperscale facilities have high electricity demand that can run into hundreds of megawatts. South Africa has no national data centre policy, while Cape Town has no separate land-use category for hyperscale facilities. The city said data centres are “typically grouped under commercial/industrial users”. They are assessed under existing industrial or warehousing rules.

Johnstone called this “wholly inadequate” and added that it was “simplistic to consider a data centre as a warehouse that only stores computer systems”. The LRC described the classification as “patently incorrect and possibly misleading”.

Speaking on how the application before the tribunal uses legislation that classifies data centres as warehouses, Grant Oosterwyk, a senior lecturer in information systems at the University of Cape Town, said the current approach creates an artificial blind spot.

“This allows these facilities to avoid the rigorous, baseline industrial impact assessments that a facility of this scale would normally trigger under a modern planning framework,” Oosterwyk said.

“Treating a 100MW facility with industrial-scale cooling, heavy diesel backup, and continuous heavy vehicle movement as a simple storage warehouse is a profound regulatory mismatch. The category has simply not caught up with the infrastructure being built inside it.”

What Cape Town won’t disclose about its data-centre pipeline

The proposed Equinix development is also not the only hyperscale project being contemplated in Cape Town. Brett Herron, a member of the Western Cape provincial parliament, told The Continent that Cape Town is “courting” four hyperscale projects.

Women are seen washing laundry in a backyard in the Barcelona settlement in Guguletu, 01 September 2026. (Photo: David Harrison) (photo: David Harrison/The Contin)

He identified Equinix’s proposed King Air facilities, Teraco’s planned 60MW expansion and Cavaleros Group’s announced 360MW Cosmas Data Cities project. Herron calculates their potential combined demand at about 580MW. Based on publicly available information, he calculates that if all the projects were built at the stated capacities, their combined demand would equal about 35% of Cape Town’s current peak electricity demand.

Deputy mayor Eddie Andrews said Cape Town has approved five data centres and has another two under assessment. The city declined to disclose the companies behind those projects, citing the Privacy of Personal Information Act (Popia). However, it did not explain which provisions of the act prevented it from disclosing electricity-load information or why project-level demand could not be released.

Lance Greyling, the city’s director of economic development & investment, confirmed that at the request of Equinix, he met with them three times between July 2025 and June 2026.

At the first meeting in July 2025, Greyling said, Equinix told him of “their intention to invest in data centres in Cape Town”. Four months later, Greyling, mayoral committee member James Vos, city officials and Western Cape government representatives met the company after it acquired land at King Air Industria. Greyling said Equinix discussed “their intentions in relation to the way forward for the proposed business”. At the third meeting in June, the company provided a further update on its planned data centre investment.

Greyling said, “I have met Equinix before at their request but have at no stage held discussions on statutory approvals.” There were no agenda or minutes kept and Greyling said his role is to engage potential investors and promote Cape Town as a place for economic growth, provided they meet the necessary legal requirements.

In South Africa, meetings between officials and private investors are not routinely disclosed or regulated. There is no evidence Equinix influenced the statutory approval process, but the company met Cape Town’s investment-promotion office repeatedly as its data centre plans developed. With no minutes kept, there is no detailed public record of what was discussed.

Two city councillors said the implications of data centre expansion had not been widely debated in the city council. Khalid Sayed, the ANC’s leader in the Western Cape, told The Continent that data centres, including their water and electricity demands, have barely featured in political forums. He said this may reflect a lack of understanding and oversight failure.

Not just Cape Town

Meanwhile, eThekwini Municipality has acknowledged that its planning scheme has no specific definition for hyperscale or AI data centres. It was still considering how to regulate their infrastructure demands.

However, in April, the municipality said its full council had authorised the city to enter into an agreement with the Korean South Power Consortium to explore a proposed AI data centre on municipal land in the south of Durban.

Council documents estimate the development could cost $3bn-$10bn and that the municipality would provide the land and infrastructure required for the project. The city said the project’s water and electricity requirements have not yet been determined.

Marketing and communications director Mandla Nsele said the issues raised regarding data centre demands “are the subject of internal discussions”.

Andre Beetge, an eThekwini council member against the proposed development, said a council report regarding the project does not “adequately address the energy demand trajectory associated with AI data centres — projected to escalate dramatically over the next few years”.