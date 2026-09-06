Inseta double-dipping scandal deepens as Transnet employee faces probe

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Gloria Mnguni is a senior specialist at Transnet and also serves as chairperson of Inseta’s audit and risk committee. Picture:

A senior public sector employee has been caught in an alleged double-dipping scandal that has exposed the insurance sector education and training authority (Inseta) management’s years-long infringement of administrative laws and public sector governance.

Gloria Mnguni, a senior specialist for long-term financial planning at Transnet, also serves as chair of Inseta’s audit and risk committee (Arc), for which she was paid a little under R300,000 between April 2025 and March 2026.

This is in contravention of National Treasury guidelines as well as the Public Finance Management Act, which prohibit public servants, including employees of state-owned entities, from getting paid twice by the state. The spirit behind the law is that civil servants who perform any outside work for another government entity during working hours do not get remunerated twice by the state for the same hours.