African funds must do more to support informal workers: FSCA executive

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As retirement funds in South Africa and across Africa modernise the sector and leverage funds for development, workers in the informal sector cannot be left behind.

This is according to Zareena Camroodien, divisional executive for retirement funds supervision at the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), who addressed the Institute of Retirement Funds Africa (IRFA) Conference in Cape Town on Tuesday.

Camroodien said funds on the continent need to do things differently as Africans rather than “a copy and paste of developed countries for the most part”. She said Africa needed to look at its particular economic conditions and the composition of its labour market to ensure optimal coverage of its workforce.

“The economic conditions on the African continent are quite different. If you look at the economic conditions, more than 80% of the economy is informal, and only about 20% is the formal sector.

“With the formal sector generally we find coverage, but with the informal sector we don’t generally have coverage, but there are green shoots on the continent. If you look at countries such as Rwanda, for example, with their Ejoheza, using innovation, digitalisation and technology.”

Africa can use digitalisation to leapfrog obstacles to financial inclusion, she said, adding that funds had ample domestic capital the continent could leverage to develop its respective economies.

We’ve worked with the National Treasury. We’ve worked with the FSCA to get it across the line. I think we are getting better because we are working together. I said yesterday there’s no single stakeholder in the retirement sector that can make a difference — Nancy Andrews, IRFA president

“I think it’s very important to note we have almost $500bn (R8-trillion) of domestic capital pension fund money on the continent, which, if used appropriately for infrastructure can move the needle. At the moment, we’re sitting at about 3% [of retirement fund allocation for local development].

“If you look at Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries, they’re at about 10%, Canada at about 20% and Australia not far behind. Of course you have to do proper due diligence. There has to be good governance, but that can move the needle forward for us.”

Camroodien said the continent “sorely needs” economic development and trustees need to prioritise ethical leadership and good governance as it moves the needle on growing the percentages.

“It will make a huge difference to the lives of ordinary South Africans and Africans, so it’s really important to look at the alternative assets.”

IRFA president Nancy Andrews said the institute worked with the National Treasury to ensure a successful transition to the two-pot retirement system in 2024, and this approach would help make the products of retirement funds more inclusive and more transformative.

“We’ve worked with the National Treasury. We’ve worked with the FSCA to get it across the line. I think we are getting better because we are working together. I said yesterday there’s no single stakeholder in the retirement sector that can make a difference,” she said.

Neo Fantan, principal consultant at Alexforbes and a management committee member of the Botswana Pensions Society, said it was evident some smaller countries were left out of conversation and opportunities to engage on modernising the sector to global standards.

“To take it home, collaboration is key. Even though we haven’t had a big seat at those tables, collaboration has existed at that level,” she said.

A lot of collaborative efforts with legislators, regulators, members and trustees have helped Botswana surpass the targets placed by its regulator in financial service inclusion, she added.

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