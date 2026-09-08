DStv debuts dedicated sports bouquet for R399 per month

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Willington Ngwepe, CEO of MultiChoice, at DSTV's new packaging launch at the MultiChoice head office in Randburg, Johannesburg, September 7 2026. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

MultiChoice has finally launched a sports-focused package for its popular DStv platform, a move that signals the likely pressure that the company is under to regain its lost customers.

For years, DStv customers have clamoured for a way to subscribe only to sports content on the pay-TV platform. Until now, MultiChoice had resisted these calls, fearing that most customers would pay only for sport, leaving its lifestyle, news and variety channels to languish.

Times have been tough for the Randburg-based group, fighting a combination of lower customer spending power, rising competition from deep-pocketed international streaming giants, a plethora of free content online and piracy. The company went from having more than 23-million subscribers to 19.3-million in less than two years. That number is now almost a third lower.

Now in the fight to grow its customer base again, the company sees the democratisation of sport as a way to entice paying audiences.

On Monday, the now subsidiary of French broadcaster Canal+ announced the biggest shake-up of its DStv packages in 15 years, unveiling a new set of packages, tiered at five price levels, restructuring its old regime which consisted of items such as Family, Compact and Compact Plus.

The highlight is a dedicated sports package for R399 a month, offering 17 channels that cover the PSL, Premier League and UEFA Champions League, cricket, local rugby, action sport and a sprinkling of general entertainment.

But there’s a catch. “Premium” sporting leagues and codes like Formula One, Springbok rugby, golf and tennis will only be available for DStv Premium subscribers.

DStv packages now stand as follows:

Package Description Price (per month) Starter Adds 10 channels, including Wethu+, SuperSport KICKOFF and kykNET & Kie R99 Select The new home of Mzansi Magic, the PSL and all DStv’s kids’ channels R299 Sports 17 channels covering every PSL, Premier League and UEFA Champions League, cricket, local rugby and action sport R399 Movies & Series Entertainment-focused, bringing together M-Net, kykNET, premium movie channels, Discovery Channel and BBC Earth, with 10 sport channels R500 Premium Full DStv offering R799

To lock in premium customers, the company is offering a new contract that keeps the price at R799 a month for 24 months, including the access fee.

Through September, DStv customers on the Access, Family and Compact packages will automatically move to Starter, Select and Sports, respectively, while EasyView, Compact Plus and Premium customers “will remain on their existing packages and can move to the new line-up if they choose.”

A key driver of DStv’s success has been SuperSport. Through the tie-in between DStv and SuperSport, MultiChoice perfected its strategy of using sport as a way to push people to its platforms and keep them there.

Over three decades, SuperSport has become Africa’s largest sports broadcaster, currently holding a lucrative trove of content rights across football, cricket and rugby, as well as international showcases such as the Fifa World Cup, Olympics, Formula One and Rugby World Cup.

“Our focus is on giving subscribers better value and access to the entertainment and sport they love,” said Willington Ngwepe, CEO of MultiChoice.

“DStv’s strength is the combination of South African entertainment, leading international content and unrivalled live sport in one place. For the first time in 15 years, we’ve taken a fresh look at how our packages work. We have reimagined our packages to better reflect how customers watch today, with tailored options specifically for entertainment and sports fans.”

Canal+ is signalling a willingness to invest in getting more customers back on to DStv through sport.

In April, the company announced all Fifa World Cup games would be available on entry-level packages for the first time.

Earlier in the year, Business Day reported MultiChoice would spend almost R21bn on local content as part of its commitment to South Africa’s film and TV ecosystem after the Canal+ transaction.

Spending on sport is included in the investment.