FlySafair turns the spotlight on tourism businesses with Travel Booster

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Four tourism businesses will be given a national platform to showcase their offerings with FlySafair’s Travel Booster.

FlySafair has evolved its popular Business Booster competition into a new, tourism-focused platform: the Travel Booster.

Launching this week, the initiative builds on the foundation of the Business Booster, which has given numerous South African small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) access to air travel since 2022, and sharpens its focus on the tourism, hospitality and experience sector.

Four tourism businesses will be selected to receive a package of flights, brand exposure and visibility across FlySafair’s owned channels, giving South African tourism operators a meaningful national platform to grow their reach.

Travel Booster puts tourism in the spotlight

The evolution from Business Booster to Travel Booster reflects a deliberate strategic alignment between FlySafair’s core purpose and the businesses it supports.

As an airline, FlySafair connects South Africans with destinations every day, and Travel Booster recognises that the experiences, accommodation providers, attractions and guides at those destinations are what give people a reason to travel in the first place.

FlySafair chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon says the Business Booster taught them there was real power in giving a growing South African business a national platform.

“With Travel Booster, we’re applying that same thinking to a sector that is directly linked to what we do. South Africa has extraordinary tourism offerings, from hidden gem accommodation to incredible guided experiences.

“Many of the businesses behind those offerings are small, passionate operators who simply need exposure to grow. We want to be the platform that helps people discover them,” says Gordon.

What the winners will receive

Each of the four Travel Booster winners will receive a prize package valued at over R350,000, including:

10 return domestic Business Class flights from FlySafair

A full-page feature in FlySafair’s digital InFlight magazine

Brand exposure on the FlySafair website

Social media visibility across FlySafair’s platforms, reaching more than 1.5-million followers

Car hire coupons from partner First Car Rental

Tailored business solutions from partner Vodacom SA

Where there’s a reason to travel, there’s a journey worth taking. (FlySafair)

Travel Booster is open to registered South African tourism businesses, attractions, accommodation providers and experience operators: any business whose offering gives people a genuine reason to travel.

Entrants are invited to share their story across five dimensions: who they are, what makes their experience worth travelling for, the impact they have on their destination and community, where they want to grow, and their vision for how national exposure could help them do so.

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges evaluating entries against six criteria: tourism appeal and uniqueness, storytelling potential, growth potential, local and community impact, domestic tourism contribution, and campaign and brand fit.

The competition is open to businesses that are genuinely visitable, bookable or experience-led, and that are operational and able to respond to increased consumer interest.

“South Africa’s tourism sector is an engine for economic growth, employment and community development,” adds Gordon. “But too many excellent tourism businesses are invisible to national audiences simply because they don’t have the marketing budget to compete.”

Travel Booster is a way for FlySafair to use its platform to change that, he says – “to spotlight businesses that are creating real value in their communities and give them the visibility they deserve”.

“If we can help more South Africans discover these experiences, we create a reason to travel, and that is good for everyone,” he says.

Building on a proven track record

Business Booster, which Travel Booster now succeeds, has given several SMEs across South Africa access to air travel over the past four years, spanning a wide range of industries, from construction and fashion to fitness, pets and travel.

The competition’s winner package has grown over time, with the prize evolving to offer 10 return domestic Business Class flights per winner from 2024 onwards.

Previous winners cited tangible benefits including new business relationships, increased brand credibility, expanded customer bases and, in several cases, connections made directly through the Business Class flights themselves.

That legacy of impact is the foundation on which Travel Booster has been built.

Entries for the 2026 Travel Booster close on September 13 2026. Tourism businesses are invited to visit the FlySafair website to submit their applications.

This article was sponsored by FlySafair.

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