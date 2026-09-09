Maggots near chicken: Woolworths apologises after shopper shares video

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Maggots were found at a Woolworths store at the Bel Air centre, North Riding, in Johannesburg. Picture:

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The discovery of maggots in a Woolworths store is under investigation, after video footage was shared by a shopper.

John Mawere said he was shopping at the retailer’s Bel Air store in North Riding in Johannesburg when he spotted the maggots under the uncooked packs of chicken portions.

Woolworths says it has opened a full investigation into the circumstances.

“This is more than just a disappointing shopping experience. It is a serious food-quality and customer-trust issue,” Mawere said in a video shared on Facebook.

“I buy from Woolies because I have trusted the brand to deliver quality, freshness and high standards. So imagine my shock and disgust when I found maggots on the shelves at Woolies Bel Air.

“When you pay a premium for a brand like Woolies, you are not just buying a product — you are buying the confidence that the food you take home has been handled and supplied to the standards you expect.

“Finding maggots in the food or shelves destroys that confidence. I would like to understand how this happened, what went wrong, and what steps will be taken to ensure that another customer does not have to experience the same thing,” Mawere said.

Woolworths said in response: “A customer shopping in our Bel Air store in Johannesburg made us aware of fly larvae near packs of chicken. A video of the incident was subsequently shared on social media.

“Independent hygiene experts were called to the store, all product was removed and a deep clean was initiated. This is a unique and isolated incident, which has triggered a full, ongoing investigation to determine the root cause.

“The store in question had recently been audited from a hygiene perspective, and no anomalies were detected,” Woolworths said.

Woolworths said it is deeply committed to the highest standards of hygiene and food safety across its entire operation.

”We recognise that we have let our customers down on this occasion and sincerely apologise. We are taking every measure to ensure this does not happen again."