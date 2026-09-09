Treasury plans new funding to fix border infrastructure

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The National Treasury is finalising a funding model to repair and upgrade South Africa’s border infrastructure as the government steps up immigration enforcement and prepares legislation to reserve some business activities for citizens.

The cabinet has approved a border infrastructure improvement plan for 2026-30, the interministerial committee on migration said on Tuesday. It did not disclose the project’s cost, funding sources or when construction would begin.

The programme will cover seven border provinces, addressing damaged fencing and deteriorating access roads along South Africa’s about 4,471km land border. The committee said these conditions had hampered patrols, delayed responses and left gaps exploited by smugglers and people entering illegally.

The plan comes as a separate public-private partnership programme to redevelop six major land ports of entry reaches the financial close stage, home affairs director-general Livhuwani Makhode said at Tuesday’s media briefing.

The two initiatives address different parts of the border infrastructure. The PPP programme covers facilities used to process travellers and cargo at formal crossings, while the broader border plan targets deteriorating fencing and access roads that have hampered patrols and left gaps exploited by smugglers and people entering illegally.

“Over time, border security infrastructure has deteriorated significantly, with large sections of fencing damaged, vandalised, or absent and critical access roads in poor condition,” IMC head Mmamoloko Kubayi said.

The measures come amid pressure on the government to tighten immigration controls after months of protests culminated in nationwide marches on June 30. Demonstrators demanded the removal of undocumented migrants, falsely blaming them for unemployment, crime and pressure on public services. Threats and violence prompted thousands of foreign nationals to leave their homes or seek repatriation. The government has pledged stronger enforcement while condemning vigilantism and insisting that only state authorities may enforce immigration laws.

Loren Landau of the African Centre for Migration & Society said the immigration crackdown is occurring against a backdrop of declining resources and increasing scapegoating.

“In terms of crackdowns on foreigners, this is a global movement. Over the last few years, Kenya and Tanzania have become much harsher on immigration. That said, the US becoming so overtly xenophobic while removing funding and conditions that promote human rights, the EU’s aid for stronger ‘border management’ and South Africa’s retreat from a continental, rights-based vision all enable anti-immigrant populism,” he said.

The announcement formed part of an update on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s five-point migration plan, announced on June 7, which combines enforcement, border security, immigration reform, legislative changes and co-operation with other countries.

The Border Management Authority operates five drones at strategic border points and is procuring nine more. About 40 body cameras are also being deployed to improve oversight and combat corruption.

The committee said 86,596 foreign nationals were processed for deportation and repatriation between June 14 and August 20. Malawians made up the largest group, followed by Zimbabweans and Mozambicans.

A temporary repatriation processing centre in Musina, established with capacity for 20,000 people, closed on August 21 after demand declined. Home affairs will continue assisting countries with repatriations when formally requested.

Separately, the government will develop a national funding model for temporary emergency accommodation to help municipalities act against hijacked and unsafe buildings. That initiative will be led by the department of human settlements.

Metropolitan municipalities have registered about 2,400 noncompliant buildings. A report considered by the committee found that all eight metros already had the bylaws and enforcement structures needed to intervene, but implementation was constrained partly by the absence of funded accommodation for displaced occupants.

Mayors told the committee on September 2 that hijacked buildings were eroding municipal revenue through unpaid rates and excessive water and electricity consumption. They proposed converting vacant and underused properties into student housing and affordable rentals. The justice department will prioritise cases involving hijacked buildings, while co-operative governance officials will co-ordinate a common national definition and reporting template.

Regionally, SADC leaders have endorsed South Africa’s proposal for a migration dialogue by December 31.

Business Day