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WATCH LIVE | Khampepe commission into TRC cases

Inquiry examines alleged delays in apartheid-era prosecutions

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TimesLIVE

The Khampepe commission of inquiry probing alleged efforts to stall the investigation into, and prosecution of, apartheid-era perpetrators continues in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

Video courtesy of SABC.

TimesLIVE


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