Anti-illegal immigrant protesters arrive at Durban march carrying sleeping mats

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About 300 March and March protesters gathered in Durban again on Thursday to demonstrate against migrants camping outside home affairs refugee reception offices on Che Guevara Road.

The leader of the protesting group, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, carried a traditional mat, saying they were prepared to sleep on the road to make their point.

“If the government allows the Congolese to sleep on the streets, so will we. We are sleeping here today,” she said.

The demonstration comes after a September 3 protest descended into chaos, with police using teargas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters during a tense confrontation with the migrants. At least three people were injured and one person was arrested.

The protesters say they want the migrant camp cleared and are calling on the government to deal with the situation.

The migrants have been living outside the home affairs offices for months after being chased from their homes and businesses during anti-illegal immigration protests on June 30.

March and March has described the camp as an eyesore and a health hazard.

Refugee leaders have accused March and March supporters of attacking them during confrontations, and called on police to keep protesters away from the camp. They have also asked the government to provide safe temporary accommodation for those living on the pavement.

Siyafana Sonke Action Campaign released a statement raising concerns about the safety of the protest, imploring that it not turn violent, as before. The organisation said the previous March and March “clean-up operation” on September 3 resulted in injuries and alleged assaults involving refugees and its activists.

Read: March and March collaboration with AfriForum sparks fury among some

The organisation called on authorities to clarify whether the protesters had been granted a Section 4 permit for the planned action, and urged police to prevent protesters from approaching the refugee group.

The refugee community says many of those staying on Che Guevara Road are documented refugees who cannot safely return to their home countries.

Police are monitoring the latest demonstration as protesters continue to march and migrants remain shielded behind police officials for safety.

TimesLIVE