Audit reveals R42.6m in incorrect ETDP Seta transactions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Minister of higher education and training Buti Manamela revealed to parliament the ETDP Seta mistakenly processed and later reversed seven transactions totalling R42.6m. Picture:

The Education, Training and Development Practices Sector Education and Training Authority (ETDP Seta) incorrectly processed seven transactions worth approximately R42.6m during the 2024/25 financial year, with the entries subsequently reversed after an investigation, higher education and training minister Buti Manamela told parliament.

Manamela disclosed the information in a written parliamentary reply to DA MP Dr Delmaine Christians, who asked whether the failure by a public entity to provide supporting documentation during an audit constituted non-compliance with the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Christians also raised questions on which internal controls had failed, who held responsibility for those controls, whether disciplinary or consequence-management action had been instituted, and what measures had been implemented to ensure that the Seta’s financial records were complete, centrally maintained and readily retrievable for future audits.

Manamela, in response, acknowledged that public entities were required to maintain complete, reliable and readily verifiable financial records in accordance with the PFMA and applicable accounting and audit requirements.

He said the control weakness extended beyond the failure to provide documentation at the time of the audit. It also reflected inadequate review and supervisory controls over the capturing, authorisation and reconciliation of journal entries before they were posted to the accounting system.

The matter involving ETDP Seta arose from a limitation of scope identified by the auditor-general (AG) after supporting documentation could not be provided for seven transactions processed under journal batch TIB004 during the 2024/25 financial year.

The transactions had a combined value of about R42.6m.

An investigation by ETDP Seta subsequently found that the transactions had been incorrectly processed in its accounting system and did not represent valid underlying expenditure at the amounts initially reflected.

The affected entries have since been reversed.

The disclosure follows scrutiny of ETDP Seta’s financial management earlier this year after concerns were raised over its ability to substantiate expenditure from a R637m discretionary grant.

In April, the Seta appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on higher education and training to account for the audit findings. The committee had been told that the AG could not obtain supporting documentation for transactions sampled from the R637m grant.

The Seta disputed reports that R637m had gone missing, saying the audit finding concerned a limitation of scope rather than evidence that the money had disappeared. It told the committee that the AG had requested supporting documentation relating to 179 transactions worth R116m.

The AG, however, said the auditors had initially been unable to obtain supporting documents for transactions totalling approximately R42m. This meant that auditors could not express an opinion on the full R637m expenditure.

The seven transactions now addressed in Manamela’s parliamentary reply are the transactions at the centre of the R42.6m discrepancy.

When the seta appeared before MPs in April, its finance manager Khawedzo Ngaledzani attributed the R42m discrepancy to errors involving transactions recorded in the general ledger. The Seta maintained that the funds had not gone missing and that the incorrect entries had been recorded as accruals.

AG officials cautioned MPs at the time that, without supporting documentation linking the transactions to bank statements, they could not establish whether the payments had actually been made. The auditors said the matter required further investigation rather than simply being dismissed as an accounting error.

The accounting error prompted strong criticism from MPs, who questioned how R42m could pass through the Seta’s internal controls without being detected.

Manamela’s response provides a clearer account of what happened. Rather than identifying the matter solely as an employee’s accounting error, he said, the department has pointed to weaknesses in the wider financial-control environment, including the supervision, review and reconciliation of journal entries.

Manamela said responsibility for the integrity of this environment rests with ETDP Seta’s accounting authority and management, including the chief financial officer and officials responsible for transaction processing, review, authorisation and reconciliation.

“It would therefore be incorrect to treat the matter solely as the error of the individual who captured the transactions,” Manamela said.

He added that management was responsible for ensuring that preventative and detective controls were sufficiently robust to identify material errors before financial information was finalised and submitted for audit.

ETDP Seta conducted an internal investigation into the transactions. The official who captured the affected transactions was on a short-term contract and was no longer employed by the Seta during the time the investigation took place.

The department said this did not end the accountability process.

ETDP Seta is required to determine whether there were failures of supervision, review or control by officials who remain responsible for the financial-management process and to institute consequence management where evidence supports such action.

Manamela said his department would monitor the implementation of ETDP Seta’s audit-remediation and consequence-management measures through the relevant oversight processes.

The latest response comes against a broader backdrop of concern about ETDP Seta’s governance and financial management.

In March, the DA called for accountability over more than R637m in discretionary grants that had been flagged in the AG’s audit findings, while the party subsequently laid a criminal complaint against ETDP Seta officials over the entity’s inability to substantiate the expenditure.

Parliament’s portfolio committee subsequently expressed concern over the Seta’s record-keeping and its failure to provide adequate documentary evidence to substantiate expenditure, though it acknowledged that there was no evidence at that stage that the R637m itself had disappeared.

The committee also heard about a separate R42m issue involving student stipends. That amount had been recorded as an accrual from May 2024 and was subsequently reversed in July 2025. The Seta attributed that matter to human error.

The department has now required ETDP Seta to strengthen its financial controls.

Measures already implemented or being strengthened include the establishment of a central repository for supporting payment, stipend and timesheet documentation; reviews of accrual accounts to ensure that only properly supported transactions are recorded; the reversal of the incorrectly processed transactions; stronger journal-entry review, authorisation and reconciliation controls; training for officials using the financial-management system; and improved audit-file preparation and document-retrieval processes.

The department expects ETDP Seta to demonstrate through subsequent internal and external audit processes that these controls are operating effectively and that the weaknesses do not recur.

Business Day