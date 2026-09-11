Judges’ shield faces more scrutiny in litigation against Mlambo’s mandatory mediation

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May 05, 2026.Deputy Chief Justice Dunstan Mlambo during the Constitutional Court hears the application by Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) and Western Cape government represented by Adv Bruce Leech SC against Parliament represented by Adv Ngwako Maenetje SC on the puplic participation pricess on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill held at the ConCourt in Johannesburg. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

The litigation challenging former Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo’s directive for mandatory mediation in civil cases before trial should not have been dismissed just because the applicants failed to seek permission from chief justice Mandisa Maya, the Law Society of South Africa has argued, in seeking leave to appeal.

The Law Society of South Africa, representing the legal profession, and the first applicant in the matter, the Personal Injury Plaintiff Lawyers Association (Pipla), waited a year for the case to be heard, seeking to set aside the directive requiring litigants in civil matters to mediate before trial, but the case collapsed on procedural grounds.

The full bench, which comprised labour court judge president Mogomotsi Molahlehi, Mpumalanga high court judge Brian Mashile and labour court judge Portia Nkutha-Nkontwana, found the fact that Pipla failed to first seek permission from chief justice Mandisa Maya to cite Mlambo was fatal to the litigation and dismissed the case without ruling on the merits.

The merits of the case focused on constitutional questions and whether a judge president had the authority to issue the directive; applicants argued the directive was a barrier to access to court for litigants.

The cause of collapse of the case was section 47 of the Superior Courts Act, which requires litigants in civil cases against a judge to first seek consent from the head of a court before instituting litigation.

Pipla initiated the litigation on May 30 2025 and on June 2 sought permission from Maya to cite Mlambo, now deputy chief justice. The chief justice on June 4 indicated in the circumstances of the matter that the section 47 requirement was unnecessary.

The full bench found the timing of the request to the chief justice was problematic and found failure to first seek consent before launching the litigation was fatal to the case. The directive remains operative.

In seeking leave to appeal to the Supreme Court of Appeal, the Law Society of South Africa, in court papers, argues the court’s ruling had the effect of permanently preventing judicial determination of important constitutional questions concerning the legality of the mandatory mediation directive and the scope of the judge president’s powers.

“The judgment, if left undisturbed, establishes a precedent that may significantly restrict constitutional challenges against administrative measures adopted by heads of court by extending the operation of section 47(1) of the Superior Courts Act beyond its proper constitutional purpose and effect,” the organisation argues.

The interpretation of section 47, which serves as a shield protecting judges from vexatious litigation, and the limitations of the provision have become hotly debated issues in courts recently.

The legal profession body finds the interpretation adopted by the high court has the undesirable consequence of shielding administrative decisions of heads of court from ordinary constitutional scrutiny by “imposing procedural barriers that do not apply to comparable exercises of public power by other constitutional office-bearers”.

The Law Society of South Africa, established in 1998 to ensure access to courts, maintains section 47 was not applicable to the litigation challenging the mandatory directive.

The organisation argues Mlambo was cited not in his judicial capacity but in his administrative and institutional capacity as the official responsible for issuing and implementing the impugned directive.

“[Law Society of South Africa] submit that the court erred in not finding that section 47(1), properly interpreted in its constitutional context, is directed at proceedings instituted against judges in proceedings arising from or concerning the exercise of judicial authority and not proceedings challenging the legality of administrative measures regulating the functioning of the courts.”

The organisation describes the appeal as important for proper interpretation of the section and clarity on the far-reaching implications of the judgment for future constitutional litigation involving administrative decisions of heads of court.

Pipla, led by chairperson advocate Justin Erasmus, argues in its leave to appeal parts of the judgment that another court would conclude that consent of the chief justice was unnecessary.

“In any event, should it be held that consent of the chief justice was necessary, there is a reasonable prospect that a court of appeal will conclude that consent of the chief justice was given in that the chief justice held that such ‘consent was not necessary’,” the association argued.

Pipla argues its case is distinguishable from cases where a party proceeded to cite a judge without having sought consent at all because they did seek consent.

“The matter is novel,” the association said. “There has never been an instance where the chief justice or a head of court has made a determination that consent was not necessary, but where the proceedings were subsequently dismissed or declared a nullity for want of such consent. On this score, an appeal would bring legal certainty.”

In the present case, the purpose of section 47 had been achieved before any of the respondents engaged in the litigation, the association explains, adding that the chief justice’s decision that consent was not necessary in the matter was never challenged in court and remains valid.

“A contrary finding would lead to the absurd result that the applicants will have to ask for consent again, only to be told again that it is not necessary and to then again launch the application for the same relief.”

The state intends to oppose the application.

The court has not yet set a date for the hearing of the application for leave to appeal to the SCA.

Business Day