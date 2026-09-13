Pikitup chair blames Joburg’s finance system for trash crisis

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Pikitup chair Maxwell Nedzamba says the Johannesburg metro’s financing model is at the centre of the waste collection crisis in the city.

Nedzamba told the Sunday Times that the policy governing the city’s coffers needed an overhaul.

“There is a cash flow challenge in the entire City of Johannesburg. There are a lot of competing interests. You’ll find that with Pikitup our challenge is insourcing employees. With another entity like City Power, they’ll be owing Eskom, with Jojannesburg Water owing Rand Water. With a situation like that, you’ve got to look at which you’ve got to address before the other.”