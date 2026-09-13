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Pikitup chair blames Joburg’s finance system for trash crisis

Maxwell Nedzamba says city’s cash flow woes pit essential services against each other for funding

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Sisanda Mbolekwa

Politics reporter

Pikitup workers. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Pikitup is facing a cash flow crisis, says Pikitup chair Maxwell Nedzamba. File picture: Freddy Mavunda

Story audio is generated using AI

Pikitup chair Maxwell Nedzamba says the Johannesburg metro’s financing model is at the centre of the waste collection crisis in the city.

Nedzamba told the Sunday Times that the policy governing the city’s coffers needed an overhaul.

“There is a cash flow challenge in the entire City of Johannesburg. There are a lot of competing interests. You’ll find that with Pikitup our challenge is insourcing employees. With another entity like City Power, they’ll be owing Eskom, with Jojannesburg Water owing Rand Water. With a situation like that, you’ve got to look at which you’ve got to address before the other.”


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