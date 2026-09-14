LISTEN | Who will reap rewards as cities grow, Cape Town deputy mayor Eddie Andrews asks summit

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As SA city populations grow and Africa’s youth dividend bears out, cities will come under increasing pressure — not just to deliver infrastructure but to ensure that the gains from projects are equitable.

This is according to Cape Town deputy mayor Eddie Andrews. He was speaking at the Project Management Institute (PMI) Global Summit in Cape Town on Monday. PMI is an institute of project managers that develops institutional capacity for project management.

Andrews’ address to the PMI Global Summit stressed the pressure that South African and African cities face with rapid urbanisation, young populations and growing infrastructure and public service needs.

“Cape Town is not immune to the challenges faced by rapidly growing African cities. We have growing demands for housing, infrastructure, mobility, economic opportunities, and reliable services. We must make difficult choices about how we use limited resources to meet increasing needs,” he said.

His remarks also come ahead of a crucial local government election for South Africa in November, where incumbent parties and mayors in South Africa’s 257 councils — especially its eight metropolitan municipalities — will face unprecedented pressure from political party rivals looking to take their metros away.

While the ANC’s continued decay of local governance — and some administrative faux pas in the registration of candidates — is expected to cost the party leading the GNU dearly at the polls, the DA is also being given a run for its money in the party’s crown jewel, the City of Cape Town.

Successful delivery requires more than good intentions. It requires strong institutions, capable people, sound planning, disciplined implementation, effective partnerships and relentless focus on outcomes — Eddie Andrews, Cape Town deputy mayor

Andrews said the institutional capacity of local government, its departments and its agencies will become especially crucial in the delivery of the gains that South African cities must achieve to secure an environment that can advance the prosperity of their residents.

“Our experience has taught us that successful delivery requires more than good intentions. It requires strong institutions, capable people, sound planning, disciplined implementation, effective partnerships and relentless focus on outcomes.

“But as we pursue growth and investment, we must also be clear about what we are protecting. Africa must remain open to investment, partnerships, technology and expertise from across the world.”

He said that while the current fragmentation of the global trade market is pushing various countries to reassess their bilateral and multilateral relationships with various nations, the City of Cape Town will continue to engage the global trade and capital markets in the interests of residents, first and foremost.

“We appreciate the contribution that countries such as China and other international partners make to African economies. But openness must never mean surrendering our agency,” he said, adding we must continually ask the following questions:

Does this investment build African capacity?

Does it create opportunities for African businesses and young people?

Does it transfer skills and knowledge?

Does it strengthen our economies in the long term?

Does it respect our sovereignty and our right to determine our own future?

Stats SA recently told parliament that South Africa is urbanising rapidly, with 63% of South Africans already living in urban areas, and the statistics will rise to 71% by 2030.

“By 2050 eight in 10 people will be living in urban areas and this will increase demand on basic infrastructure requirements. Given this reality, the government has developed an Integrated Urban Development Framework.”

Ayanda Nyikana, PMI president in the SA Chapter, said the South African context teaches project managers that they can build through challenges as they respond to them.

George Asamani, MD for PMI in sub-Saharan Africa, said delivering integration at a regional and continental level will catalyse the greatest economic and developmental leap for Africa.

TimesLIVE