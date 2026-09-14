Ramaphosa calls for more Indian investment in SA’s mineral and energy sectors

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India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hands with President Cyril Ramaphosa at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of Brics summit in New Delhi, India, on September 12 2026. Picture

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for greater Indian investment in South Africa’s critical minerals, infrastructure, energy and manufacturing sectors, with a focus on building local production and value chains.

Speaking at the India-South Africa Business Leadership Roundtable in New Delhi at the weekend, on the sidelines of the 18th Brics summit, Ramaphosa pointed to existing investment and areas where economic ties between the two countries could expand.

More than 150 Indian companies have invested more than $10bn in South Africa and created more than 18,000 jobs, he said, while leading South African companies, including Naspers, FirstRand, Sanlam and Momentum, have invested in India.

“Today, we have an opportunity to build on the relationship through a focus on investment, trade, exports, innovation, industrial development and sustainable growth. This forum provides the private sector with an opportunity to transform policy dialogue into commercially viable projects and long-term partnerships,” said Ramaphosa.

The more than $10bn Ramaphosa cited represents existing Indian investment in South Africa, and no new flows were announced at the roundtable.

Ramaphosa had on Friday told a Brics business forum that the bloc should not accept a future in which Africa supplies the minerals on which the next generation of industries depends, while value addition and manufacturing take place elsewhere.

“If we are to change where value is created, we must also change where investment is directed. We must direct investment towards manufacturing and beneficiation, industrial technologies, energy systems, infrastructure and logistics,” he said.

Infrastructure was also in focus at the India-SA forum, with Ramaphosa saying South Africa had identified 195 strategic integrated projects across priority industries worth more than $100bn.

He invited Indian companies to participate, adding that South Africa was reviving its freight rail system and ports, allowing new operators to participate and expanding capacity.

The business roundtable between the two countries was held against the backdrop of India last month finally agreeing to include additional treatment options for fresh citrus fruit from South Africa, potentially opening up a market of nearly 1.5-billion people.

India represents big potential for South African citrus, but its share of the country’s exports remains minute, accounting for about 1.5% in 2024, according to data from the National Agricultural Marketing Council.

South African farm groups last week said high tariffs and complex or unnecessarily restrictive sanitary requirements are constraining deeper agricultural trade among Brics countries, with some states enjoying more favourable terms with markets outside the group of developing countries compared with fellow members.

This weekend’s Brics summit culminated in the New Delhi Declaration, which sets out areas for co-operation and common positions agreed by the grouping and calls for emerging and developing economies to do more manufacturing and processing themselves, as well as to play a greater role in critical-mineral supply chains.

The document also calls for greater co-operation on energy security and diversified energy sources, including renewable energy, fossil fuels, nuclear power, hydropower, hydrogen and energy storage. It identifies transport and logistics co-operation and resilient infrastructure as further areas for collaboration.

In a wide-ranging statement at the summit on Sunday, Ramaphosa reiterated his call for mineral beneficiation to take place at source to support inclusive growth in Africa.

He also said the capabilities of AI models were becoming increasingly more powerful and are rapidly reshaping almost every area of economic and social life.

“AI and associated technologies have the potential to usher in a new era of productivity and human progress. If used effectively and responsibly, AI can support our efforts to reduce inequality, poverty and underdevelopment,” he said.

But he added: “We must listen carefully to what those who are developing the most powerful AI systems are themselves telling us.

“They are warning about systems capable of advanced cyberoperations, assistance in biological weapons development, autonomous action, manipulation, mass surveillance, disruption of employment and, ultimately, systems whose capabilities may become difficult for human beings to control.

“We should therefore neither fear AI nor approach it recklessly.”

Business Day