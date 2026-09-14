Ramaphosa orders probe into Suliman Carrim deals linked to Jotham Msibi

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Businessman Suliman Carrim testifies before the Madlanga commission of inquiry in Pretoria. Picture:

President Cyril Ramaphosa has ordered the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe multimillion-rand tenders awarded by the North West government to controversial businessman Suliman Carrim, in a process that could see his assets forfeited to the state.

The SIU’s probe into the transport tenders awarded to Carrim’s outfit Ziggy Investments and Transnat Coach Lines is also likely to look into the money flows between the joint venture and late taxi boss Jotham “King Mswazi” Msibi, once accused of being at the centre of South Africa’s underworld.

The probe by the SIU adds further legal complication for Carrim, who is facing criminal charges opened by the Madlanga commission after he repeatedly failed to appear and refused to undergo an independent medical assessment.

Some of the business dealings he was expected to be questioned on at the inquiry into corruption in the criminal justice system included the transport tenders, which the SIU will now look into.

The North West department of community safety & transport management awarded an R168m tender to a joint venture between Transnat Coach Lines and Ziggy Investments.

Last month Matthew Chaskalson, the evidence leader at the Madlanga commission, told the inquiry that evidence appeared to point to a joint venture between Carrim’s Ziggy Investments and Transnat Coach Lines, which had business dealings with Msibi.

The relationship involved subsidised bus transport contracts in Gauteng and the North West, with messages indicating that Msibi was pursuing opportunities in the sector.

The commission heard that the JV had also made payments linked to Msibi.

One proof of payment showed R700,000 being paid from Transnat Coach Lines to taxi federation Santaco, while a WhatsApp message indicated that R300,000 more was outstanding.

Msibi, who died in January 2024, was allegedly involved in financial flows and business operations tied to a joint venture featuring Transnat Coach Lines.

WhatsApp logs show Msibi forwarded the specific business details of the joint venture to Makhosini Msibi, CEO of the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC).

Carrim has also been financially linked to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and Hangwani Maumela.

The proclamation by Ramaphosa on Friday also includes an investigation into the affairs of the troubled North West Transport Investment (NTI), which awarded the impugned tenders.

NTI is in business rescue, a process Ramaphosa has asked the SIU to also look into. It applied for a voluntary business rescue in July 2022 after facing financial difficulties, with Hendrick Samons appointed as the practitioner.

Mahomed Mahier Tayob has since been appointed as the new business rescue practitioner after a Gauteng high court ruling in favour of the North West department of community safety and transport management, which led to Samons’ removal.

The proclamation authorises the SIU to investigate allegations of improper conduct “through the unlawful or improper conduct of the business rescue practitioner appointed on July 21 2022 or any other person or entity to unduly benefit themselves or others, including the causes of such serious maladministration and any losses, damages, or prejudice actually or potentially suffered by the NTI”.

Chair of the North West provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety and transport management Freddy Sonakile said the proclamation provides the SIU with the necessary statutory mandate to investigate the allegations, follow the evidence and, where losses to NTI or the state are established, pursue appropriate recovery measures.

“The committee will continue to monitor the progress of the SIU investigation, as well as matters that have already been referred to the Hawks [Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation].

“We will continue exercising rigorous oversight until there is accountability, consequence management, and every possible effort is made to recover public funds lost through wrongdoing,” Sonakile said in a statement.

“Ultimately, our objective remains to protect workers, restore reliable services to commuters and ensure that NTI is saved and rebuilt into a functional and sustainable public transport entity that serves the people of the North West.”

Business Day