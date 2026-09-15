Gates Foundation to invest $1bn to close AI gap

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The Gates Foundation plans to invest $1bn to expand access to AI over the next two years, saying urgent action is needed to ensure it narrows the gap between rich and poor or risk deepening the divide.

“Left to the market alone, the most capable tools will be built first for the people and institutions most able to pay for them — not necessarily for those who could benefit most,” said the charity’s chair, Bill Gates, in its annual “Goalkeeper’s Report”.

“I believe we can harness AI for good. But it won’t happen by accident. It requires a deliberate, specific commitment from government leaders and the companies developing the technology to measure success not only by what AI can do for the most profitable users but by what it can do for the people who stand the most to gain,” he wrote.

The report argues there is a narrow window in which to influence who benefits from the technology. It calls for AI tools to be made to work in all languages and built using data from low-income communities to ensure they are relevant to the populations they serve. And it calls for investment from governments and philanthropic organisations along with action from AI companies to make the technology affordable.

“We are now living through one of the most transformative, if not the most transformative technology of our lifetime. There are incredible risks around AI … but there are also incredible opportunities,” said Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman.

AI has the potential to revive and accelerate the world’s flagging progress towards the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), he said on a media call. The UN warned in July that the world was on track or making moderate progress towards only 36% of the 139 SDG targets set in 2015, while 49% were advancing too slowly and 15% had reversed. The SDGs seek to alleviate poverty and safeguard the planet, and include targets in health, education and agriculture.

About 40% of the $1bn announced by the Gates Foundation will be used to expand the work it is doing with organisations working in education, including AI tutoring tools that help to individualise student learning. Another 40% will go to healthcare, ranging from diagnostic and clinical support for frontline healthcare workers to new drug and vaccine development. The remainder will be split between agriculture, providing smallholder farmers with AI-enabled advice on soil, weather, crops and pests, and investment in datasets in languages that AI tools do not presently speak.

Many low-income communities that could benefit from AI are poorly represented in the data these tools rely on, because early large language models were primarily trained on English-language sources, said Suzman.

“For example, you might have error rates of around 6% in English, but error rates of 60% in Yoruba,” he said.

Business Day