JMPD officers linked to R5m kidnapping, Madlanga inquiry hears

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Superintendent Elmarie de Beer, an internal affairs official at the JMPD, testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

Two Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officers were identified in video footage related to an alleged kidnapping and extortion case in which about R5m was stolen from a businessperson and his child who were held hostage, according to testimony heard by the Madlanga commission on Tuesday.

The Madlanga commission of inquiry is investigating allegations that criminal elements have infiltrated law enforcement agencies. This week, the inquiry is focusing on the JMPD and examining claims of collusion between JMPD officers and criminal syndicates.

Sergeant Rico van Wyk of the JMPD K9 unit testified that on September 29 2021 a video was circulated in a police crime-prevention WhatsApp group. The video showed an alleged kidnapping and extortion incident.

Van Wyk stated that he was able to identify two officers in CCTV footage captured in daylight: Johannes Mokgatle, who is linked to murder-accused Katiso Molefe, and Zwelibanzi Mgujulwa.

The video presented at the Madlanga commission shows a man (identified as the complainant) in a white BMW being approached by a second man, whom Van Wyk identified as Mokgatle.

Screenshot of the video showing the kidnapping complainant talking to a man identified to be JMPD officer Johannes Mokgathle. Picture: SUPPLIED (Screenshot)

The video shows Mokgatle removing a child from her father’s car and being transferred into a different vehicle. The father is then placed in the rear seat of his vehicle.

Though the men in video are wearing masks, Van Wyk said he could identify both officers because they were wearing the same clothes when they attended a police parade the same day.

“They were wearing the same clothes from the scene to the boardroom,” he said.

Van Wyk said he questioned Mgujulwa and Mokgatle about the video and sought to establish whether they had been involved in a police operation — at that point the incident hadn’t been reported as a kidnapping.

“Neither officer denied being depicted in the video; however, they remained silent and did not provide any explanation regarding their presence or involvement in the incident depicted in the video,” he said.

Van Wyk said he visited the businessperson after seeing the video to get more information. He said the man informed him that he had been stopped by an unmarked white BMW fitted with blue lights while collecting his child from school.

“After he stopped, a man dressed in civilian clothing approached and spoke to him. While they were speaking, several other men arrived and held him and his child hostage,” Van Wyk said.

After driving from the scene, the businessperson was taken to his home, and the men who held him and his child allegedly took about R5m in cash, “which was handed to them in a black bag”.

The video footage shows men with a black bag, allegedly containing the cash, did not include the police officers, Van Wyk told the commission.

While the cars used on the scene initially could not be linked to the JMPD car assigned to the officers, Van Wyk said from the video he observed distinctive features on the BMW that resembled those on Mokgatle’s vehicle.

“Sometime in October 2021, once I had secured some evidence that demonstrated that the two officers were involved in the kidnapping and extortion. I informed Inspector Swartz and Superintendent Mahomed Hoosen.”

Van Wyk said he was reluctant to share details of the case with the police because he did not know who to trust after being told that Mokgatle’s uncle was a detective, Michael Pule Tau.

Tau is a co-accused in a murder case with Katiso Molefe.

It is alleged that Mokgatle used state resources to check unmarked police cars which were outside Molefe’s house during his arrest by the Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal police task team.

Molefe faces a murder charge related to the assassination of engineer Armand Swart, who was shot in Vereeniging on April 17 2024.

JMPD internal affairs official Superintendent Elmarie de Beer testifies at the Madlanga commission of inquiry. (Picture: Screengrab from SABC)

The commission also heard evidence about a JMPD officer who robbed a businessperson of R1.5m under the guise of a police operation.

JMPD internal affairs Superintendent Elmarie de Beer told the commission about officers targeting and robbing businesspersons carrying large amounts of cash.

In one case, a JMPD officer, identified only by his surname, Mphahlele, robbed a businessperson in 2023 of R1.5m after accusing him of money-laundering.

De Beer said the businessperson was on his way to China Mall in Johannesburg to buy stock when his vehicle was flagged down by Mphahlele.

De Beer said Mphahlele was eventually traced and arrested. A colleague, Inspector Emma Phakoane, allegedly attempted to bribe a Hawks officer to have Mphahlele released from custody by offering the investigating officer R550,000.

“Within days, Phakoane, who had supplied the vehicle, together with another inspector, now Chief Superintendent Tintswalo Rikhotso and Hawks Captain Mabunda Matimu, attempted to bribe the investigating officer from the Hawks with R550,000 to secure the release of the metro police officer who had committed the robbery,” she said.

The investigating officer rejected the offer, she said. Mphahlele has been convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

Phakoane is still working for the JMPD while police conclude criminal investigations.

In another case, three metro police officers were charged with robbing a Zimbabwean of R85,000 that was intended for funeral costs.

“The complainant, a Zimbabwean national, had collected money from family members — in the region of R85,000 — to pay for a funeral in Zimbabwe and was carrying the cash,” De Beer said.

The complainant and her brother were taken to Johannesburg Central Police Station, where they were held in the basement and threatened with a fabricated charge of money-laundering, she said.

After the complainant opened a case and the officers were arrested, the victim disappeared and could not be found for further investigations.

De Beer said the JMPD’s internal affairs unit has unverified information that the accused officers repaid the complainant part of the stolen money on the understanding that she would withdraw the case and that a police detective assisted in negotiating this arrangement.

The commission will continue to hear evidence on the JMPD on Wednesday.

Business Day