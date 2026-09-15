PODCAST | Why electricity pricing is the next big test of SA’s energy reform

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Key reforms include tariff unbundling across the electricity value chain and enhanced regulatory oversight of pricing interfaces. Picture:

In this edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth interviews Clara Hansen, associate at Baker McKenzie South Africa, on South Africa’s revised electricity pricing policy and the next phase of electricity market reform.

Businesses need to understand how the proposed framework could affect their position in the electricity value chain. They should therefore review contractual arrangements and tariff exposure, consider whether to submit during the consultation process, and monitor the development of market rules alongside the pricing reforms.

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This follows South Africa’s publication of a revised electricity pricing policy (EPP) to modernise the country’s electricity pricing framework and align it with ongoing sector reforms, including the Electricity Regulation Amendment Act of 2024.

The existing policy, developed in 2008 for a vertically integrated Eskom-dominated market, no longer reflects the realities of a liberalising electricity sector characterised by separate generation, transmission and distribution entities, growing participation by independent power producers and a more diverse energy mix.

Key reforms include tariff unbundling across the electricity value chain, enhanced regulatory oversight of pricing interfaces and a transition towards cost-reflective tariffs. While promoting transparency, competition and investment, the policy also seeks to balance affordability concerns and protect vulnerable consumers and strategic economic sectors.

Released alongside a draft electricity sector market transformation position paper, the reforms signal continued momentum towards a competitive electricity market. Stakeholders should closely monitor developments and participate in the consultation process, particularly on tariff structures, regulatory arrangements and the implementation of cost-reflective pricing.

This transition will require more than changes to market structure. It also requires a pricing framework capable of distinguishing the costs of generation, transmission, distribution and retail.

The revised electricity pricing policy is therefore an important part of the broader electricity reform programme. Its significance lies not only in how electricity tariffs may ultimately be calculated, but also in how pricing will support a market with more generators, traders and contracting structures.

Business Day